Interferon Shots May Keep COVID-19 Patients Away From Hospital-Consumer Health News

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Scientists say an experimental antiviral drug known as peg interferon lambda can accelerate the ability of COVID-19 patients to shed and recover the virus. I am reporting.

“One of the key points of this treatment, which is different from the other treatments studied at COVID-19, is that it acts on humans, not viruses. Therefore, it is totally dependent on the strain or fungus. I’ve heard about all of these variants that escape from the vaccine and escape from the monoclonal antibody, “said Dr. Jordanfeld, an associate professor at the University of Toronto, Canada. ..

“The way peg interferon lambda works is to turn on the immune system to fight the virus. This is what the body normally does, but one of the things this virus does is that the body produces interferon. It’s about blocking the body. It regains what the body normally uses to fight this infection, “he explained.

Studies show that patients given a single injection of peg interferon lambda were more than four times more likely to clear the infection within 7 days than patients given the inert placebo.

Patients with the highest levels of virus were 79% more likely to get rid of the infection than patients who received placebo (38%). Researchers have found that virus levels dropped rapidly in all who received peg interferon lambda.

This will prevent patients with high levels of COVID-19 from becoming seriously ill or infecting others.

In this study, 30 patients received the drug and 30 received placebo. Of the 60 patients, 5 went to the emergency room with severe respiratory symptoms. Of them, four received placebo and only one received peg interferon lambda.

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan is responsible for Northwell Health’s critical care services in New Hyde Park, NY. “While this study is promising, it remains questionable whether this means reducing the severity of COVID symptoms. Further studies will track these patients and will this treatment change the course of the disease? You need to do it to see if. “

The drug mimics the body’s produced interferon, which responds to viral infections by turning on pathways to kill the virus. COVID-19 prevents the body from producing interferon. This is one way to get through the body’s immune system. Unlike other interferons, peg interferon lambda does not affect all cells in the body, only the cells of the lungs, liver, and intestines where COVID-19 replicates.

However, due to the limited action of the drug, there are no serious side effects associated with other forms of interferon. In this phase II study, patients who received peg interferon lambda had the same side effects as those who received placebo.

Feld also said that giving peg interferon lambda before someone could get infected could prevent the infection and prevent the spread of the virus. We are also testing patients with severe COVID-19 to see if they can recover faster.

The next step before the drug becomes publicly available is the Phase 3 study, where the drug is tested in a larger group of people. Feld said the trial should begin shortly and, if successful, will be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration within a few months.

Dr. Mark Siegel, a professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, described the findings as “very promising” and “very exciting.”

“I think there are many possibilities for interferon as a group. It’s too early to say that prime time isn’t ready yet. Phase 3 is needed. A large control group is needed. Process You need to know where it is. This is the most effective. “

Siegel added that the amount of interferon varies from person to person, and administration of interferon may increase the response needed to fight the virus.

“I agree to use this as a precautionary measure. It makes sense to use it early in the game,” says Siegel. “You are avoiding the ability of the virus to cause an inflammatory response-that’s hope.”

The report was published online on February 5th Lancet Respiratory Medicine..

Source: Jordan Feld, MD, MPH, Associate Professor, Medicine, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mark Siegel, MD, Professor, Medicine, NYU Langone Medical Center, NY; Mangala Narasimhan, DO, Director, Critical Care Services, Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY; Lancet Respiratory Medicine,February. May 2021, online