Local COVID-19 “long-distance carrier” turned to high-pressure treatment

FARGO — Those who are called “long-haul carriers” and have recovered from COVID-19 but are still experiencing symptoms. Research on patients who have been affected by the virus for a long time has just begun.

Stephanie Gaboury of West Fargo knew something was wrong.

“Something went wrong trying to explain it to someone, I was sick,” Gabooley said.

In June she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She recovered well a few months later until she realized she wasn’t thinking straight.

“I didn’t feel like myself because of the extreme fog in my brain,” said Gabooley.

In addition to dizziness, there were cases of fainting after getting up from a chair or sofa. For this reason, Gaboury was frequently in the emergency room. She fell and was injured.

Then, a few days ago, she came to healing in Hyperbaric, North Dakota, Fargo. She received six treatments of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Treatment is a gradual but rigorous protocol to increase the amount of oxygen that enters her bloodstream.

“With the use of high pressure, anti-inflammatory and oxygen, cells need to stop inflammation in their natural way. It seems very easy,” said Dr. Daphne Denham of Health with Hyperbarics.

For Gabooley, the cure was life-changing. She reported fainting and brain fog. She even said that recent high-pressure treatments helped relieve fatigue and restore sleep patterns.

“I feel like I’ve regained my life,” she said.