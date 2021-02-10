Riverside County has reported a decrease in 789, 37 deaths and 13 hospitalizations since Monday.





Riverside County has reported 789 cases since Monday, with a total of 283,525 cases. Check out the county map below

(Note data will continue to be updated after today) Vaccine clinic opened for residents over 65 years old You can register at https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.. Elderly people in need of assistance can dial 2-1-1. These clinics are only for residents aged 65 and over. Registrants are required to provide proof of age at the time of booking. Download the News Channel 3 app at Apple store Or Google play To be alerted when new appointments and vaccine clinics are available. test Riverside County increased 69,958 from Monday and conducted 2,303,159 coronavirus tests. How to take the test Remember that you can get the test even if you have no symptoms. The test is available to residents of all counties.. You can now take a free test on many Rite Aids in the area. click here To schedule your appointment with a complete list of stores. Click here to find your nearest test site Find a county test site Death and recovery Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is currently 3,414. Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020. Riverside County has reported 937 recovery since Monday. There are a total of 238,136 collections in Riverside County. Hospitalization In the last 24 hours, the county has reported 13 fewer COVID hospitalizations. This will reduce the total number of COVID hospitalizations to 755. The number of patients admitted to the ICU throughout Riverside County has also declined in the last 24 hours. The county reported 16 fewer cases since Monday. The county currently has 193 patients in the ICU. The number of COVID ICU patients has fallen below 200 for the first time since December 15. The ICU availability percentage for the SoCal region is 9.1%. The state’s four-week forecast says it will be available up to 43.7 by next month. (Note data will continue to be updated after today) Case studies in the city and community of the Coachella Valley (as of 02/09/21) ・ Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed case: 612

Death: 7

Recovery: 515 ・ Cabazon

Confirmed case: 299

Death: 3

Recovery: 240 ・ Cathedral City

Confirmed case: 6,753

Death: 93

Recovery rate: 5,754 ・ Coachella

Confirmed case: 7,680

Death: 73

Recovery: 6,719 ・ Desert Edge

Confirmed case: 335

Death: 12

Recovery: 264 ・ Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed case: 3,963

Death: 57

Recovery: 3,339 ・ Desert Palms

Confirmed case: 240

Death: 18

Recovery: 192 ·garnet

Confirmed case: 858

Death: 17

Recovery: 724 ・ Indian Wells

Confirmed case: 184

Death: 6

Recovery: 155 ・ Indio

Confirmed case: 11,827

Death: 179

Recovery rate: 10,068 · fifth

Confirmed case: 3,215

Death: 52

Recovery: 2,698 ·Mecca

Confirmed case: 1,108

Death: 17

Recovery: 967 ・ North Shore

Confirmed case: 340

Death: 2

Recovery: 298 ·oasis

Confirmed case: 849

Death: 6

Recovery: 758 ・ Palm desert

Confirmed case: 3,732

Death: 96

Recovery: 3,095 ・ Palm spring

Confirmed case: 3,518

Death: 101

Recovery: 2,952 Rancho Mirage

Confirmed case: 1,042

Death: 35

Recovery: 806 ・ Sky Valley

Confirmed case: 210

Death: 4

Recovery: 165 ・ Of heat

Confirmed case: 458

Death: 4

Recovery: 404 ・ Thousand Palms

Confirmed case: 993

Death: 5

Recovery: 829 ・ County prison

There were 931 cases in the county prison, one dead and 871 recovered. ・ State prison

There are 5,358 cases in state prisons and 4,843 collections.

