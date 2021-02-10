Fort Bend residents concerned about the effects of the vaccine on South African COVID-19 mutants





The COVID-19 numbers are improving, but that doesn’t mean you can relax your vigilance. Three months ago, Melissa Aguilar was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. “I was scared. I didn’t see anyone while I was there,” she told ABC13. What made it more lonely was the death of her mother, Melinda, from the virus the day she arrived. “It was very hard to sit in the emergency room and know that my mother had died and that my mother was in the morgue,” Aguilar said. See related section: A Houston woman recovers from COVID-19 and mourns her mother who lost the virus at Thanksgiving Aguilar has recovered, but as a resident of Fort Bend County, he has raised concerns when he hears that a South African variant has been found in her county. “I’m scared because I don’t want this again,” Aguilar said. Several highly contagious COVID-19 variants are migrating in the United States, including those that occurred in the United Kingdom, which is expected to prevail by the end of March. But experts are worried about South Africa, and the vaccines seem to be less effective against it, they said. Houston Methodist researchers have been collecting data on all COVID-19-positive cases in the system since March. They have examined the genome sequence or genetic makeup in each of these positive cases-currently up to 20,000 genomes. Through this study, they recently discovered a South African variant in Fort Bend County. Dr. Wesley Long, a Houston Methodist, said, “Since the pandemic began, it has been a tireless effort by a team of individuals, working frequently seven days a week to capture these sequences and study variants.” It states. Related item: Everything you need to know about the South African COVID-19 variant

Despite some concerns that the vaccine may not be as effective against the variants found in South Africa, Long says precautions can be taken after vaccination. “For vaccines currently approved in the United States and treatments approved in the United States, there is no strong evidence that these variants are exempt from the protection of these treatments or vaccines,” Long said. .. .. As for Aguilar, she is on the road to complete protection. She has received the first dose of the vaccine and will soon receive a second dose. “I hope it [COVID-19 vaccine] It gives me some protection, and there’s a new strain out there, so I hope I don’t get it, “said Aguilar. She says that vaccination has reduced her anxiety and is certainly grateful. Follow Marla Carter Facebook, twitter And Instagram..

