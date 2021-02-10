UK COVID-19 variant detected in students at the University of Washington





The more contagious strain of coronavirus, first identified in the United Kingdom, is expected to predominate in the United States by spring.

Seattle — more contagious Coronavirus variantsWas first detected in the United Kingdom and confirmed in students at the University of Washington (UW). Sequencing of samples from Husky coronavirus test The program has detected COVID-19 B.1.1.7, or a UK variant, in a student test on the Seattle campus since late January. Letter sent to the UW community Tuesday. A University of Washington official said the students were doing well and past the quarantine period. The students had a few close contacts, and those people were informed, officials said. According to him, the British variant of the virus is 30% to 50% more contagious than the current coronavirus variant, which is the most prevalent in western Washington. Jeffrey Gottlieb, An infectious disease expert at the University of Washington. “This means less exposure to the virus to infect you,” Gottlieb said in a letter from the University of Washington on Tuesday’s variant. “It also means that a small number of cases in the community can turn into another wave of infection and recovery of health restrictions more quickly.” According to Gottlieb, it’s not surprising that new variants have been detected, but not only regular hand washing, but also continued practice of wearing masks, increasing social distance, and avoiding large gatherings. Please do not forget. British variants First detected in western Washington In late January, cases were confirmed so far in the Snohomish, Pierce, and King counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects UK variants to dominate the United States by spring. Relation: Verification: How dangerous are UK coronavirus mutants? Relation: Is double masking effective?University of Washington experts weighted

