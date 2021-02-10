A local pharmacy that distributes the COVID-19 vaccine.Health authorities seeking volunteers at mass vaccination sites





A local pharmacy on Chesapeake-Hampton Road, Virginia, is playing a role in helping spread the COVID-19 vaccine. for Lawrence Pharmacy At Chesapeake, I’ve been busy for the last few weeks. “I’ve been pretty crazy for another year or so,” Lawrence Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Chris Mercer told News 3. To Mercer, a pharmacy is like a “family business.” “We are intimate with our customers. They are our second family,” he said. “Being able to help our local neighborhood makes a lot of sense to us.” Two weeks ago, his pharmacy received the first 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. “They disappeared very quickly, as you would expect,” Mercer said. On Tuesday, Lawrence Pharmacy received an additional 200 doses already assigned to the patient. “They are all explained,” Mercer said. “There are about 2,000 people on the waiting list. We try to take care of everyone as much as possible, so we ask people to be patient with us.” For Mercer, his team is doing everything possible to fight the pandemic. “Everyone wants to get back to normal,” he said. “I think everyone will be thrilled when they don’t have to wear the mask again. This is one of the steps we have to take to do that.” Virginia Health Department (VDH) officials said a local pharmacy in News 3 could be involved in the distribution of shots. “Local pharmacies are a big part of our efforts,” said John Cook, VDH Eastern Regional Emergency Coordinator. VDH officials said pharmacists need to volunteer to join the Medical Reserve Corps to help manage injections at mass vaccination sites. “Pharmacists are very skilled at getting that extra dose,” Cook said. “It’s irreplaceable for us. In addition, it frees nurses, emergency medical personnel, and anyone else who can give more easily available shots.” Related: “The biggest thing that can happen”: Couple gets COVID-19 vaccine from Williamsburg Pharmacy Mercer wants other local pharmacists to participate in the fight against COVID-19. “Most of us like to work with people, so we got hooked on this,” Mercer said. “Is there a better way than volunteering to work with a clinic that needs this to prepare a vaccine?” For more information on volunteering in the Medical Reserve, click here.. Click here for the full range of coronaviruses.

