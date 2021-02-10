What does the COVID-19 variant mean for Central Georgia?





In Georgia, there are 37 confirmed cases in the UK version, from 19 cases eight days ago.No confirmed cases of South African or Brazilian variants

Macon, Georgia — In Georgia, 37 cases of the UK COVID-19 variant have been identified from 19 cases eight days ago. In the United States, there are approximately 700 variant COVID-19 cases in 34 states. No cases of South African or Brazilian variants have been identified in Georgia. Hospitalization is decreasing. Over one million Georgians and 41 million Americans have been vaccinated at least for the first time. Health officials say things are looking up, but virus variants can change that. Last week, the COVID-19 vaccine given in the United States was given 10 times more often than new cases of the virus. “This is a race between a new, more contagious variant and vaccination, and we don’t know which one will win,” said Dr. Jennifer Hoffman of the Coliseum Medical Center. She says British varieties are spreading rapidly. “I think the UK variant is likely to spread,” she says. These cases double every 10 days, but Dr. Danschwart, chief medical officer at Houston Healthcare, says the good news is for that particular strain. “At least for now, we believe that two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are highly effective in preventing that particular variant,” he says. Hoffman says he is more interested in South African variants identified in South Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia. “Vaccination appears to provide at least some protection against South African variants, but I’m not sure if it provides full protection.” She says she doesn’t know if they currently have a case of a British variant in the hospital because of a professional examination. “This is basically a special kind of genetic sequencing that needs to be sent to the CDC for sequencing, and it’s not something we do on a daily basis because it doesn’t change the way patients are treated clinically,” Hoffman said. say. Stewart said that if everyone could be vaccinated quickly, it could avoid another surge in hospitals as we saw in January. “We want people to be vaccinated, so we don’t want to see another big wave,” he says. “I want it to move much faster than that, but so far our suppression is only the actual amount of vaccination.” Both variants are more contagious than the original strain, but neither is considered deadly. But because they are more contagious, Hoffman says the hospital could be overwhelmed again. Currently, Florida has more than 200 cases, including the most confirmed British variant in the United States. All 37 confirmed cases in Georgia are in the Atlanta area, but Hoffman said that due to his special examination, it may have already spread undetected in central Georgia.

