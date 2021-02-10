Jenny: Heart Health Awareness and Message from Mom

Augusta, Georgia (WJBF) – February is the month of the heart and is the perfect time to convey the message that coronary heart disease is the largest murderer of both men and women in the United States.

The numbers are staggering. Every 43 seconds, CHD claims American lives – it’s 2,000 lives a day.

Some people know that they have an unhealthy mind, while others are unaware of the signs of early warning.

Not all signs of an imminent heart attack are obvious, and subtle signs that are overlooked can have fatal consequences.

And a woman who is really close to my heart found a difficult path last fall. Aortic stenosis..My mother talks about unexpected surgery Cow heart valve, And a better recovery than she had imagined!

The good news is that doctors say that simple steps can lead to a healthy heart as well as a healthier lifestyle.

Here are 10 tips to reduce your risk of developing this deadly disease:

Know the risk of coronary heart disease — There are five major risk factors that can lead to coronary artery disease or heart attack. These risk factors include family history of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high sugar content or diabetes, smoking, and heart disease. Men over the age of 45 and women over the age of 55 are at increased risk of heart disease and need to be more careful.

Recognize early signs of coronary heart disease — Be sure to be aware of signs of heart disease such as shortness of breath, chest, neck, chin or back discomfort or tightness. Indigestion can be a sign of coronary heart disease. Be more careful if these signs are accompanied by exertion. Talk to your doctor right away if you notice any of these signs.

Lower cholesterol levels — High levels of cholesterol cause fat deposits in the heart and arteries of the brain that cause a heart attack or stroke. You can lower your cholesterol levels by exercising and eating properly. Avoid fatty foods.Limit cholesterol in butter, lean meats, bakery products, and fried foods

Lower blood pressure levels — The higher your blood pressure, the shorter your life expectancy. People with high blood pressure are at risk of heart attack and stroke. People should aim for systolic blood pressure of less than 130 mmHg (above) and diastolic blood pressure of less than 80 mmHg (below). Remember 120/80 as your target blood pressure.

Exercise more — Try to walk 10 to 15 minutes daily. Ideally, exercise 4-5 times a week for 30 minutes! You don’t have to exercise too much.Active walking and light jogging are perfect for this purpose

Maintain a healthy weight — Eating properly and checking your weight can reduce your risk of heart disease. Waist circumferences larger than 35 inches for women and 40 inches for men are more likely to be associated with heart disease. Cutting sweet sweet drinks and high-calorie drinks can save you a lot of calories a day and help you lose weight.

Look at your diet — Try to have a balanced diet. Add fruits and vegetables, whole wheat bread, pasta, and rice. Reduce salt in your diet. Avoid trans fats found in fatty foods, especially processed foods. Avoid listings of ingredients that contain hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated fats that are trans fats. Start your day with a serving of fruits and whole grains like oatmeal. Take a handful of nuts several times a week. Choose lean cut and fat reduction options.Add whole vegetable food

Stressless — Lower stress levels. High stress leads to more smoking and drunkenness, increasing the risk of heart attack. Find out about relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, yoga and gardening.

Quit smoking — Smokers are twice as likely to have a heart attack as nonsmokers. There are many ways to quit smoking. Please consult your doctor. Avoid e-cigarettes as they are not a substitute!

Let’s sleep soundly — You need 6-7 hours of sleep at night to function efficiently and give your body the breaks it needs to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and blood pressure. Try to rest slowly.