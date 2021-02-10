Californian men were tested positive for COVID 19 weeks after receiving their second vaccination





Mission Viejo, CA (KCAL / KCBS)-A man in California was infected with COVID-19 after receiving both Pfizer vaccines. Health experts warn that this could become more common due to the emergence of variants of the virus. Gary Michael was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday when he went to a mission hospital in Mission Viejo, California for unrelated health problems. After that, the county health authorities called me and said that the test result was positive. “They told me yes, I’m positive for the coronavirus, and they went through precautions about my symptoms and what I should do until quarantine,” Michael said. It was. In an ongoing pandemic, none of this is unusual, except for the fact that Michael received both doses of his COVID-19 vaccine. His first Pfizer shot was December 28th and his second was January 18th. Michael says his case is relatively minor. His girlfriend was COVID-19 positive five days after receiving the second vaccination. Dr. Tilso del Junko, chief medical officer at seven Southern California hospitals, says he’s not surprised by Michael’s story. “I think you’ve heard about 6-7 independent cases that have been vaccinated on different timelines and tested positive in the last 3 weeks. I think we’ll see more and more in the future. “Del Junko said. These cases are part of the reason doctors are encouraging people to continue using face masks, whether vaccinated or not, especially in the light of the new COVID-19 mutants that are widespread in the community. .. “We really want to understand the efficacy and duration of these vaccines, No. 1,” said Del Junko. “Number. 2. As soon as we started the vaccination program, we started hearing about these mutants. Now that people keep talking, we have three aggressive mutants, and that’s me. It’s been a long time since we started this vaccination process. “ by Centers for Disease Control and PreventionClinical trials have shown that the Pfizer vaccine was “95% effective in preventing the COVID-19 disease confirmed in the laboratories of people with no evidence of previous infection.” Copyright 2021 KCAL / KCBS via CNN New source. all rights reserved.

