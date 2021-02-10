Many first reported symptoms of peanut allergies in adulthood, studies find





Although peanut allergies are commonly associated with pediatric careAccording to a new study, one in six adults who are sensitive to peanuts develop peanuts after the age of 18. ReportNorthwestern University researchers published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology that 2.9% of adults in the United States report current peanut allergies, but report a history of allergies and reaction symptoms diagnosed by doctors. Only 1.8% have. In addition, two in three adults in this group have at least one other food allergy, such as nuts or crustaceans. Researchers say they are concerned about the lack of allergies diagnosed by doctors. This means that patients are not receiving current epinephrine prescriptions and are prone to serious reactions without potentially life-threatening treatments. ReportIs believed to be the first to provide estimates of adult peanut allergies, suggesting that at least 4.5 million adults in the United States are affected by allergies. “Unlike allergies such as milk and eggs, which develop early in life and often grow in adolescence, peanut allergies appear to affect children and adults to the same extent,” said Feinberg’s food allergies and Christopher Warren, director of population health at the Asthma Center, said. Research and co-lead author A news release posted on Eurekalert.org. “Our study shows that many adults have not grown beyond childhood peanut allergies, and many adults develop peanut allergies for the first time.” researcher He noted that the only approved treatment for peanut allergies was in pediatric patients up to the age of 17, calling for further research on adult patients and additional treatments. “Given the high prevalence of peanut allergies among adults in the United States, additional treatments are needed to address the growing burden of the disease,” said research author, Northwestern University Fine. Dr. Lucigupta, a pediatric professor at Berg School of Medicine and a doctor at Anne &. Robert H. Lully Children’s Hospital in Chicago News release from Eurekalert.org. Stay up to date on this story at FOXNews.com.

