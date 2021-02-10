How Chronic Disease Research Improves COVID-19 Treatment





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

New treatise Oxford Open ImmunologyExamine previous findings in the field of neuroimmunology, published by Oxford University Press, that suggest potential therapeutic strategies for patients suffering from long-term symptoms from COVID-19. COVID-19 was initially thought to be a short-term illness that lasted one to three weeks, but it is not uncommon for a significant number of patients to experience more symptoms and some to suffer. it is clear. Health problems 12 weeks or more.In fact, over 80% of first-hospitalized patients reported at least one Symptoms It lasted beyond the first month. Symptoms of long-COVID vary, including coughing, low-grade fever, and malaise. Chest pain, Shortness of breath, headache, cognitive impairment, muscle aches and weakness, gastrointestinal disorders, rashes, metabolic disorders, depression and other mental health conditions. In the context of other disorders and syndromes, these symptoms appear to be strongly associated with challenges to the immune system. Even mild infections and even mild inflammation can cause depression and persistent malaise. Many causes have been proposed to explain the persistence of these long-term COVID symptoms, from persistent low viral load and the presence of reinfection to altered immune cell activity. Tissue damage Caused by Initial infection— Researchers here explore the insights gained over the last few decades from several large studies on chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, depression, and other psychiatric disorders that indicate immune disorders. did. Researchers at King’s College London argue that several possible pathways, such as glial cell involvement and blood-brain barrier permeability, may be associated with an understanding of long-term COVID persistence. .. They also propose strategies for managing symptoms. Some of the symptoms of long-COVID, depression, and other mental health problems are associated with chronic mild inflammation. Therefore, current treatment strategies for people with depression include anti-inflammatory drugs. Psychosocial factors are also very important in regulating our immune activation.Clearly, there are increasing strategies for addressing patient stress levels Social support, Exercise, and a coordinated diet may also help manage long-term symptoms associated with COVID-19. “We suggest using what we have learned over the years about how the brain and immune system communicate and their contributions. Immune system Valeria Mondelli, the lead author of the paper, said, “It leads to the development of symptoms of long-COVID in other medical conditions.” “This helps to understand the underlying mechanism of long-COVID and identify effective treatments. It may accelerate. ” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Oxford Open Immunology, DOI: 10.1093 / oxfimm / iqab004 Provided by

Oxford University Press



Quote: How Chronic Disease Studies Improve COVID-19 Treatment (February 10, 2021) February 10, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-chronic-illnesses-covid Obtained from -treatment.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

