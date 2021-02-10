Dr. Keith Roach: Pernicious anemia comes from a lack of intrinsic factor | For your health





To Dr. Roach • I have been suffering from pernicious anemia for about 8 years and need to inject vitamin B-12 every 3 weeks to stay alive. I have been diabetic for over 10 years, during which time A1C has remained in the range of 6.1 to 6.5. My daily blood glucose measurements are very sensitive to the level of stress in my life, almost overly sensitive. Do you think there is any relationship between the state of pernicious anemia and my A1C? My condition (pernicious anemia) is rare, so there seems to be little research.Impact on various medical problems.. — GP

Answer • Pernicious anemia is not so rare. It is an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks the cells that make acid in the stomach. These cells also make a protein called intrinsic factor that is required for efficient vitamin B-12 absorption. Without B-12, the body is unable to make blood cells effectively, causing anemia, but in severe cases it can damage nerves.Pernicious anemia Now diagnosed by finding antibodies against intrinsic factor, andTheoretically, a single injection lasts much longer, but it is usually treated by injecting B-12 once a month. B-12 is orally absorbed when given in sufficient doses. Oral treatment is just as effective, but a surprising number of patients prefer shots.

Hemoglobin A1C examines the amount of sugar in the hemoglobin molecule. Hemoglobin is the major oxygen-carrying protein in the blood. Conditions that affect red blood cell lifespan affect A1C. However, this is a much larger factor for people with other types of anemia, such as sickle cell disease. In that case, checking many blood sugar levels and looking at the average may be a more effective way to monitor diabetes. Treated pernicious anemia should not affect A1C.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos