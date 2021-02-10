Eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine extends to some residents between the ages of 65 and 74





Monterey County will extend its coronavirus eligibility to some residents between the ages of 65 and 74 next week, depending on occupation and place of residence, county health officials said Tuesday. Dr. Edward Moreno told the county’s supervisory board that the vaccine will be available to residents of the age group working in food and agriculture, childcare and education, and paramedics from 17 February. In addition, residents aged 65-74 who live in the postal codes of 95012, 95039, 95576, 93933, 93955, 93901, 93905, 93906, 93926, 93927, 93930, 93960 will also be able to use the vaccine from February 17th. Become.

According to Moreno, these zip codes have been disproportionately hit by pandemics rather than the entire county. “This strategy has historically plagued poor health and social outcomes, addressing county residents most likely to die of COVID-19, while beginning to protect additional essential workers. We believe in fairness by providing vaccines to individuals and communities, “says Moreno. The county has been vaccinated for all residents over the age of 75 since last month and can expand its eligibility as the supply of vaccines increases. Previously, due to the county’s weekly vaccination allocation, it would take 23 months to deliver at least one dose to everyone in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine deployment. This includes all residents aged 65 and over, education and childcare workers, food and agricultural workers, and ambulance workers. According to Moreno, the timeline has now been shortened to 16 months as vaccine supply increases and will continue to decline as supply increases. “There is not enough supply to meet the demand here in Monterey and other counties,” Moreno said. “But I’m encouraged by the fact that the initial dose per week has increased slightly.” The US Food and Drug Administration will approve an emergency use authorization for the latest third coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson and Johnson. This requires only one dose instead of the two required for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. According to Moreno, that additional vaccine supply could accelerate the expansion of the county, in addition to requiring only one dose to be effective. Eligible residents of Monterey County can book a coronavirus vaccination at https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-ah/health/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19 You can find more information about your application. / vaccination-registration. “We ask the community to remain patient and kind when you try to make a promise,” said Wendy Root Askew. “We continue to have demand far in excess of supply, and the county committee will continue to do its utmost to secure additional vaccines.” Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Bay City News, Inc. No republic, rebroadcast, or other reuse is prohibited without the express written consent of.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos