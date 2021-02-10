There are few resources for COVID-19 long haulers who have been suffering from symptoms for months, the new app offers hope

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic, medical organizations still lack objective measures to distinguish between long-distance carriers of the coronavirus and those who have fully recovered from the virus.

Recent research 1 in 3 Studies that complain of heart, lung, cognitive problems, malaise, and pain in people infected with COVID-19 may have persistent symptoms. They have become known as COVID long-haul carriers, and based on these recent statistics, Canada could have more than 200,000 people at this point in the pandemic.

While long-haul carriers continue to look for answers, Ontario doctors guarantee they are not alone.

Dr. Sonny Kohli, a practitioner at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, said the mobile app Stronger Together, partially created by the co-founded company, will help bring COVID-19 survivors and long-haul carriers into an online environment. I did. They can learn from each other.

“For them to go to the group [similar] Symptoms, it only examines their concerns. No, you’re not crazy, others are showing the same symptoms, and you realize you’re not alone, “says Kori.

“Such peer support is extremely valuable, but doctors spend 10 minutes with you, you just leave, and all you have left is … the internet. This is full of false information. There is a possibility of becoming.

“It’s also important to get peer-to-peer support, go to a safe place where you can talk to people who are suffering from what you are suffering from, and find resources that have been scrutinized by experts,” Kori said. It was. He is also an assistant professor of medicine at McMaster University.

Digital health companies Curatio and CloudDX combine efforts to create a peer-to-peer community with the Stronger Together app to support COVID-19 patients and long-haul carriers with unique health needs.

Kori is the co-founder and chief healthcare officer of CloudDX.

Curation CEO Linda Brown Ganzat said the COVID-19 Survivor and Longhowler community connects with other survivors, with carefully selected information from experts, evidence-based programs, coaching, virtual visits, and daily tracking. Said to provide a secure and private online environment for access to. And monitoring tools.

“For a more powerful together app, you can choose from 13 different programs and communities, so you can choose the ones that are relevant to you and have a personalized experience within that community,” Ganzert told CBC News. I told you.

“There are groups, one-on-one chats, coach communications, events, and you can create your own private circle and curate the people in your private circle.”

Available in 102 countries and over 20 languages, the app allows COVID-19 survivors around the world to connect to the platform, share resources and extend their own support system.

“COVID-19 is a whole new area of ​​healthcare, which means that patient and survivor resources are still very limited,” said Ganzat.

“Many people are looking at uncertified resources online. This can help spread false information.”

“I thought I was going to die”

Susie Golding, a long-haul carrier of COVID-19, says she still suffers from serious neurological and gastronomic problems associated with the new coronavirus for almost a year.

Residents of Oakville, Ontario, said CBC News had dozens of symptoms. These include:

Infections of the ears, nose and throat.

A corps in her tonsils.

Loss of taste.

Burning in her ears.

Dysphagia.

Stomach cramps.

Stomach upset.

diarrhea.

Terrible gas — always belching.

Forgetfulness.

amnesia.

Extreme fatigue.

Chest pain.

Irregular heartbeat.

“I thought I’d die. One night I called the doctor and said,’I think I’ll die,'” Golding told CBC News.

“When I was sleeping, I woke up and felt like my heart exploded.” This was the worst I’ve ever experienced. You just learn to live with your symptoms. “

Susie Golding was forced to create a Facebook group (Canada’s COVID long-haul carrier support group) in the hope of connecting with other long-haul carriers, as health officials didn’t respond. It says that it was. The group currently has approximately 12,000 members. (Submitted by Susie Goulding)

Golding said she was a single mother and had no help.

She said she couldn’t even stand up for a long time while she wanted to get back to work.

“We have nothing left. We can’t get any help. We handle all this ourselves,” Goulding said.

“The government is blinding us. They are busy deploying vaccines and dealing with hospitals trying to put out the fire … it’s like they’re in triage mode and have left us in the waiting room. .. “

Golding said he had no choice but to set up a Facebook group (Canada’s COVID long-haul carrier support group) in the hope of connecting with other long-haul carriers because of the lack of response from health authorities. It was. The group currently has approximately 12,000 members.

Recently CBC Marketplace We asked more than 1,000 Canadians with prolonged COVID symptoms about access to care. More than 60% of COVID-19 long-haul carriers said they did not receive the necessary treatment in the survey, and many others reported that they were behind payments for hundreds of dollars. Some are spending more than $ 10,000.

Health Canada: Not enough data

In an email to CBC News, Health Canada now identifies the general long-term effects of COVID-19, the range of complications that may occur, or who is at greatest risk of developing complications. He said there was not enough data available to make a decision.

The Public Health Agency of Canada states that it is actively monitoring the latest research on the potential long-term health effects and symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition, Health Canada is responsible for the provision of health care to the states and territories, and the federal government assists them by providing high quality health care to all Canadians, especially in response to pandemics. He said he was still committed to doing so.

Meanwhile, Anna Miller, Senior Communications Advisor, Ontario Department of Health, is not specific to COVID-19 patients, but has made significant new investments in the health system to keep COVID-19 patients and the community still accessible. Said that he did. The care they need at this unprecedented time.

Doctors are still confused by COVID-19

COVID-19 has been around for a year, but doctors are still learning about the disease, Kori said.

“More and more people are coming out, expressing unusual symptoms that doctors are still confused and trying to understand,” he told CBC News.

“Therefore, it is important for the medical community to surround this, admitting that we do not understand it, the opportunity to gather information objectively and talk to patients about their symptoms without minimizing complaints. It is important to give. Sometimes peer-to-peer is needed. Group.

“The COVID-19 Survivor and Long haul Carrier Community was created to meet this need. People who identify this group can access the private online community to share stories, seek answers, and medical care. You can find the latest information and support from professionals and health professionals. Coach for unique symptoms. “