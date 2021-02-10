Loss of smell or distorted sensation

Experience after COVID-19 by Bill Keeler of WIBX

You survived COVID-19, and now it’s been over two months, but you still have olfactory and taste problems. This is the type of complaint doctors hear from patients during the coronavirus epidemic.

Not all people infected with COVID have problems with odor or taste. It is estimated that about 80% of people infected with the virus suffer from symptoms, and even less, about 10%, according to studies, deal with symptoms for weeks or months after recovery.

Symptoms are parosmia, or odor distortion, according to a study conducted in June. Oxford, It’s more about the distorted smell and taste than it’s lost. This study showed another side effect called phantosmia. This is more random and causes people to smell unwanted odors that appear to be present for hours or even days without triggers. Smithsonian Magazine..

They no longer wake up and can no longer smell coffee. Due to parosmia, their coffee smells like burning rubber or sewage. Parosmia is most often an unpleasant odor, a distortion of the actual odor, which makes the odor and taste of many foods unpleasant. Phantosmia is more random, occurs without scent triggers, is uninvited, and is undesirable. Phantom smears, which can be fleeting or protracted, are usually stinking and are often cigarette smoke or burning wood. Reddit, “Everything smells like a more disgusting version of Spaghetti O.”- Smithsonian Magazine

My wife, Alison, me, and all of our daughters were infected with the virus during the holidays. Both my wife and daughter had mild symptoms and prolonged malaise. I had fever, pain and low blood pressure and slept for about 4 days. We were each very lucky because we did not experience serious breathing problems that tended to bring people to the hospital. However, since recovery, each of us has dealt with a variety of protracted symptoms that appear to be fully related to COVID.

My daughter has been suffering from fatigue for about two weeks. My symptoms are acute malaise for nearly two months, extreme neck / shoulder / arm pain and numbness, and sometimes intolerable. But my wife’s protracted symptom was a horrifying taste and smell problem.

“The problem is that it doesn’t smell or taste anything yet, but it can also smell burnt and smoky. It’s like the smell of clothes after sitting by a campfire, and I like it. I totally hate it. It smells. I feel sick, “Allison said. “Sometimes it smells so bad that you can’t eat anything. Still, it’s sometimes annoying and sick, but it’s not as good as someone who suffers when the virus attacks the lungs,” she said. It was.

A friend of mine who said the virus had hit his home in March recently complained that his taste and smell hadn’t returned yet. He said he could do some things he could smell, but most foods and usually fun ones now have a toxic smell, or he can smell It’s just the nasty Cologne that makes you sick in your stomach.

According to Nancy Lawson, vice president and deputy director of the Monell Center for Chemosensory, olfactory and taste problems are caused by the virus damaging parts of the nervous system that transmit sensations to neurons in the brain. It seems. A non-profit interdisciplinary research institute in Philadelphia. Lawson told the Smithsonian that these “long-haul carriers” have good news because they are called by researchers. She says neurons and their infrastructure should regenerate over time to regain proper sense of smell and taste. Unfortunately, the regeneration process takes a long time, usually about two years.

They don’t call them just “long haulers”.

Smithsonian Magazine-Read the complete Science report Here..

