Covid vaccine turns the virus into a “sniff”
The COVID-19 vaccine turns the virus into a “sniff” -even if it can’t stop the new mutant variant, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group claimed.
Professor Andrew Pollard said the jab would have a “significant impact” on the transmission of variants previously detected in the United Kingdom.
He told MP that the epidemic of the new variant would continue “in the future”, but it wouldn’t matter if the jab stopped people from being hospitalized in Covid-19.
Vaccine drives in the UK are in full swing, with more than 12.6 million people receiving the first dose of either Oxford / AstraZeneca jab or Pfizer / BioNTech products, and more than 500,000 UK people a second. I have been vaccinated.
Talking to Covid-19’s all-party parliamentary group, Professor Pollard said the variants could spread rapidly as the vaccine was deployed.
He states:
“If people just got snuff, I think our job is over.”
There are concerns that new variants will be resistant to the vaccine after Oxford scientists have discovered that they have provided the jab and have been forced to tweak the jab. “Minimal protection” for South African variants.
Surge test Announced at Lambeth last nightAfter cases of variants in London and South Africa were also found there.
Last night, the government’s emergency virus group Nervtag Bristol last week is now a “variant of concern”.
And the variant found in Liverpool is “under investigation”.
Professor Pollard commented on areas where new variants emerged, noting that there was no “sudden change” in vaccinated people going to the hospital after being infected with the virus.
But he added that “the jury hasn’t come out yet” as to whether people need to be re-vaccinated to keep them out of hospital.
It wasn’t surprising after the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom learned that people might need booster vaccines to protect themselves from new mutants.
Professor Jonathan Vantam said that if South African variants become more prevalent in the United Kingdom, high-risk groups of people can be given the latest vaccines.
It can be a single shot once a year or once every two years.
“You can be re-vaccinated and we are taking a lot of steps behind the scenes so that we can be in that position,” Professor Vantam said at a briefing on Downing Street on Monday.
“It’s almost inevitable that vaccine variations will be needed at some point, just as virus variations were inevitable. This is neither a big horror nor a big surprise.”
An Oxford jab study in South Africa was unable to conclude whether the vaccine was effective against serious illness in cases caused by South African variants due to the young participants.
But AstraZeneca said he believes the jab still protects from the severe illness caused by the mutation..
