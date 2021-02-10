Colds in children do not prevent coronavirus infection, research results

The theory was simple and compelling. Children are less vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they have antibodies to other common coronaviruses that cause the common cold. This idea may also explain why some people infected with the new virus have mild symptoms and others (probably without antibodies to the common cold coronavirus) are much more seriously affected. Maybe.

This concept has attracted particular attention among those who claim that this existing protection quickly brings human populations to herd immunity. The spread of the pathogen slows down until it stops when there are no more infected hosts. A study of the journal Science published in December Made a hypothesis Powerful boost.

But because of all its charm, the theory is not supported, New study published on Tuesday In the journal cell. Based on careful experiments with live viruses and hundreds of blood samples taken before and after the pandemic, a new study found that antibodies against the seasonal coronavirus had some effect on a new coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. I refute the idea of ​​giving.

“When we entered this study, we found that individuals who had existing pre-pandemic antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 were less susceptible to infection and had a lower severity of Covid-19 disease.” Scott Hensley said. Immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania. “It’s not what we found.”