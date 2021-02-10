Latest information on South African, British and Brazilian variants

Updated February 10, 2021

The latest information on South African, Brazilian, and British variants of the coronavirus. This includes whether it is more deadly and how it responds to the vaccine.

What is the new strain of coronavirus?

All viruses, including the coronavirus, can change over time. This can lead to different strains of virus with different characteristics. There are many different small changes in the genetic sequence of the virus, but there are three major strains (also called variants) that are circulating faster than they are today. UK (Kent), South African, and Brazilian strains are each identified by a specific mutation combination. These mutations occurred in different places but share some of the same mutations.

Viruses generally change over time. Therefore, it is not surprising that the coronavirus has mutated. When a virus such as Covid-19 invades the body, it begins to multiply rapidly. Each time it propagates, the virus can change slightly. This process is called mutation. More new strains can develop, and new strains can be mixed to create more new mutants.

What are the British variants of the coronavirus?

The UK version of the coronavirus is called B.1.1.7. Or B117. It was first discovered in Kent in September 2020 and was associated with a surge in cases in the United Kingdom. This variant is currently the predominant strain in the United Kingdom and has spread to more than 70 countries.

Are British variants more deadly?

Some early studies have shown that the British strain of coronavirus (B117) may be associated with higher mortality than the original strain. Since these studies are based on a small number of people, more studies are being done to see if this is the case. It is important to remember that the overall risk of death for each infected person is still low.

British variants also spread more easily than early strains of coronavirus. One of the key changes in this variant is the “spike” change on the surface of the virus. This can make it easier for you to get inside your body’s cells. Therefore, it is especially important to have a tight social distance, wear a face mask in a closed space, and wash your hands frequently.

Is the Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strains?

Early results from laboratory studies It has been shown that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine provides an excellent level of protection against mutations found in the British variant (B.1.1.7). Further research is underway, but the vaccine may help protect against this strain.

Is the Oxford vaccine effective against UK strains?

Research The Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to provide excellent protection against the British variant of coronavirus (B.1.1.7). This is good news given that this is currently the most common stock in the UK.

The study showed that the vaccine provided 75% efficacy against the UK strain, compared to 84% for the first strain. This is well above the 50% minimum protection level. Recommended by the World Health Organization..

What are the South African variants of the coronavirus? And is it in the UK?

A new variant from South Africa currently exists in the United Kingdom. A South African variant called B.1.351 shares some of the same mutations as the British (Kent) and Brazilian strains.

Are the new South African variants more deadly?

South African strains are not considered to be more deadly than early strains, but are known to spread more rapidly than early strains.

To try to control the spread of South African variants, the government is conducting additional tests in the areas where the cases were found. This means that anyone over the age of 16 who lives in a particular zip code will be required to take the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Is the Pfizer vaccine effective against South African Covid strains?

Early results from a New York University study show that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine also provides protection against South African variants. This study included only a small number of people, so more research is needed to understand exactly how effective the Pfizer / Bio NTech vaccine is against this strain.

Is the Oxford Vaccine Effective Against Covid Strains in South Africa?

A small study of 2,000 people in South Africa has shown that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine provides minimal protection against mild cases of South African variants.

Based on people with an average age of 31 years, this study shows that protection can be as low as 10%. Because people in this group are at low risk of serious illness, studies have been unable to determine whether it protects them from serious illness or hospitalization. Further research is needed to see if the vaccine provides protection against more serious illnesses.

Oxford University is working to adapt the vaccine to ensure protection from this mutant and other strains. They state that “booster” jabs may be available by the fall of 2021.

Currently, there are very few South African variants in the UK, and the government is taking steps to minimize the spread of this variant to the community.

What is the new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus? And is it in the UK?

The first new strain of coronavirus identified by travelers from Brazil is now in the United Kingdom. The Brazilian variant is called P.1. It is believed that it is not yet widespread in the UK.

Are the new Brazilian variants more deadly?

Brazilian strains are not considered more deadly, but spread more easily than the original Covid-19 strain.

Is the Pfizer vaccine effective against Brazilian variants of the coronavirus?

There is not yet sufficient evidence of how effective the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is against Brazilian variants. We will publish it here as soon as the details are known.

Is the Oxford vaccine effective against Brazilian variants of the coronavirus?

There is not yet sufficient evidence of how effective the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is against Brazilian variants. We will publish it here as soon as the details are known.





What are the symptoms of the new Covid variant?

Many people infected with the coronavirus have no symptoms with any strain. And there is definitely no single symptom that means you have or do not have the virus. Therefore, if you are concerned that you may be infected with the coronavirus, it is safest to self-quarantine and be tested.

The new strain of coronavirus shares the same important symptoms as the first strain. high temperature, Continuous cough,and Loss Sense Taste and smell..

There have been some early studies of British (Kent) strains showing that their symptoms are very similar to other strains. According to a survey, based on tests in the UK 35% Of those who have been tested positive for British variants cough, compared to 27% Those who are positive for other strains.

The common symptoms reported with the UK strain are similar to those of other variants. For example Malaise (32% of people with British variants), muscle pain (twenty five%), heat (21%) or sore throat (twenty one%). The levels of these symptoms are similar to those found in other strains.

Loss of taste Or Loss of smell is A little less Common to people with new UK stocks- 15% The percentage of people with UK stocks reports any of these symptoms. 18% Of people with other stocks.

Scientists in the UK and around the world are working hard to recognize new variants as they emerge. This will give you as much understanding as possible about the virus, how easily it spreads, and how effective the vaccine is. Ultimately, when it is confirmed that a coronavirus is suspected, it is unlikely that it will make a big difference depending on which strain you have. Whatever the strain, the response should be the same – self-separate and tested.

