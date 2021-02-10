Health
Golden Gate Express | What We Know About Coronavirus Mutants
The emergence of new COVID-19 variants raises questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine against, as the United States continues to strive to vaccinate people at a higher rate. variant, Recently discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
According to Dr. Somyaswaminasan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, these different variants have been associated with an increase in cases of coronavirus in both of these countries.
Scientists have found that these variants spread at a much faster rate and appear to be more infectious. They do not result in higher mortality or more serious symptoms, but Dr. Swaminasan said.
The variants discovered in the UK in December 2020 B.1.1.7.. This particular variant is known to be more contagious because it retains cells more than other coronaviruses. As of February 1, the B.1.1.7 variant has spread to 72 other countries.
South African varieties B.1.351.. As of early February, this variant has been found in more than 30 countries, including Japan, Austria, Kenya, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates. These new variants are now Reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“For example, I think the British vaccine AstraZeneca, developed at Oxford (University), seems to work well in South African variants,” said David Goldman, a member of the Brownie Mary Democratic Club leadership team. Says.
“In the future, we may be vaccinated with different COVID-19 vaccines each year for the variants, just as we are vaccinated with different influenza vaccines each year for different variants of influenza.” Goldman said.
More Types of COVID-19 vaccine Scientists in development are trying to find out which one works best. Novavax has created a new COVID-19 vaccine known as: NVX-CoV2373, Has been tested in clinical trials to be 89.3% effective. It also provides protection against some variants of the coronavirus, according to an American biotechnology company.
According to the CDC, information about the characteristics of these variants is emerging rapidly. Scientists are working to learn more about how easy they can spread, whether they consume more serious illnesses, and whether currently licensed vaccines prevent them. I will.
COVID data tracker According to the CDC, travel bans and quarantine regulations have had a significant impact on reducing the spread of the virus. However, once the variant enters a particular location, it can still spread rapidly.
“There are many factors involved in replication calculations. Some of them are the virus itself, some of which are related to how many people are immune. The virus is getting worse. If so, vaccination of more people can mathematically defeat it. “ Larry Vitale, a senior lecturer at San Francisco State University’s Nursing School, said.
“We need to worry about getting the vaccine out as soon as possible. We want to stay ahead of the variants. That is, the more vaccinated people are, the more immune they are. Increases the chances of the virus transforming and spreading. “ Vitale said.
Kaiser Permanente said there is currently no evidence that these variants cause more serious illness. data We continue to support that current vaccines protect against COVID-19 and prevent mild and moderate cases of mutants. Vaccines are highly recommended to prevent illness.
Mass gatherings are associated with a surge in COVID-19 cases.. With protests, sporting events, college parties and more, health officials continue to emphasize the importance of facial cover and social distance.British variants were found in Significant increase in coronavirus cases at Miami University.
“As for Miami University, there are quite a few people in the group. They were carriers of the virus,” said Michael Kane, a member of the Brownie Mary Democratic leadership team.
“So what they had to do now was that the city came down to school hard and they could no longer gather in groups of 10 or more, they wore face coverings and social distance. I told them that I needed to practice. This is just one example of how it spreads, “Koehn said.
The CDC is working closely with other public health agencies to overlook the situation regarding viral variants. They try to identify the emerging virus variants that may emerge.
