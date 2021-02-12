Health
The CDC states that the mask needs to fit tightly – and two are better than one
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was released on February 10th. New mask guidelines It is based on research on how the fit of the mask affects the wearer’s exposure to airborne particles.When More contagious COVID-19 strain emerges Proper use is important around the world The right kind of face mask..
Some methods, such as removing the mask to speak or wearing a mask under the nose, are clearly problematic. Other mistakes may not be so obvious. Everyone should wear a mask as much as possible – Even if you are vaccinated Or have previously been infected with COVID-19. So how do you get the most out of your mask?
Mask material
The material of the mask is the most important consideration. Certain manufacturing techniques can filter small droplets and aerosols that can carry the mask more efficiently. Coronavirus..
Last year, my graduate student and I at Binghamton University teamed up with scientists from a surgical robot company. Intuitive surgery The Intuitive Foundation also tests the effectiveness of various fabrics in filtering suspended particles.Our job is Used by the CDC to notify mask guidelines..
Researchers believe that talking infected individuals emit droplets that can spread COVID-19. Range of 2-5 microns, About one-tenth the width of a typical human hair. One of the reasons for wearing a mask is to catch these relatively large particles before they dry and shrink. Small particles, Called aerosols, stay in the air longer due to their smaller size.
For example, 3 micron saliva droplets Reduced to about 1 micron..Researchers have found that droplets in the 2-5 micron range COVID-19 is the most transparent.. This area is a sweet spot that remains in the air due to the small droplets, but is likely to contain a virus.
The N95 mask is the gold standard for lightweight respirators and filters with at least 95% effectiveness. 0.3 micron particles, Is well below the average size believed to dominate COVID-19 infection. They are usually more than 99% effective on particles 2-5 microns in diameter. When considering leakage around the mask seal, Performance usually drops from 90% to 95%..
The KN95 mask, which has been popular in the United States in the last few months, is the equivalent of the N95 mask in China and is often the second best mask option in terms of performance. KN95 masks often meet the N95 specification, but some researchers say Inconsistent performance In a study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. CDC maintains a list of Internationally manufactured masks and their filtration performance It can be used to check the performance of the mask before purchase.
Medical procedure mask-especially ASTM F2100-19, Class 1 MaskSomething like blue paper, found everywhere, is usually made up of several layers of melt-blown non-woven fabric.If the face is completely sealed, the material may be filtered. 95% of small 0.1 micron particles The entire. However, these masks are not very well sealed and, taking air leaks into account, Filtration under normal use drops to about 80%..
Cotton masks are the most commonly worn and can also provide decent filtration.Filtration depends on the tightness of the weave, and in one study there were two layers of various widely available cotton fabrics. 34% and 66% of particles In the range of 2-5 microns. This is good for catching particles from the speaker, but it does not block small aerosols in the environment.
In our study, we tested different fabrics to see which one worked best. Some samples were washed 10 times with different detergents and then retested for effectiveness.To Our studyCurrently under peer review, the best combination was found to be a soft flannel on the inside for comfort, the thinnest possible cotton on the outside, and an efficient filter in the center.
Two masks are good, but make sure they fit
No matter how good the mask material is, it won’t work unless it fits well. Leaks around the face mask, such as around the bridge of the nose and the gap between the hair on the face and the mask, result in a lot of loss of filtration efficiency. A snug-fitting mask tightly seals the face and allows almost all of the breathing air to pass through the filter media rather than the side gaps.
The new CDC guidelines are A study testing how to improve the fit of a mask – Especially double masking and what they call “knots and pushes”.
Double masking wears a cotton mask over the medical procedure mask. Knots and pushes involve tying a knot in an elastic loop that covers the ear, near where it is attached to the mask. Then push the excess mask fabric into the gaps that are common where ear loops are attached to the mask, making that area as flat as possible.Both of these tricks to create a better fit reduce mask wearers 95% exposure to potentially infectious aerosols Compared to not wearing a mask at all. is this, 80% efficiency Found when using a single surgical mask.
DIY fit test
For the best fit when using the mask, bend the metal nosepiece so that the mask fits snugly against the curve of the nose. It is also important to keep the mask under your chin and remove facial hair. Air follows the path of least resistance through the stubble, rather than the fine fibers of the mask.
Some locations, such as hospitals and laboratories, carry out mask fit tests certified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, these are not practical for home use.You can do your own qualitative conformance test with lighting at home Citronella or other oil scented candles Smell with or without a mask.Aerosol from Citronella candles are 0.01-0.02 microns wide – Much smaller than a typical human droplet containing COVID-19. If you don’t smell the candles, or if the smell is significantly reduced, you may be wearing the mask correctly.
However, keep in mind that this test is far from accurate. For example, cotton masks do not remove these small candle aerosols, but they are still an important tool for blocking most of the coronavirus droplets.
Make sure you are getting the most out of yours mask It’s important to delay this pandemic. Double masking or knots and indentations, and the use of appropriate materials can ensure the safety of you and the people around you.
