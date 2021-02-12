What doctors want patients to know about new coronavirus variants

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is alarming internationally as it is endemic in the United States and continues to spread in other countries around the world. The emergence and rapid spread of at least three coronavirus variants has provided an impetus for a better understanding of how new coronaviruses mutate and what this means for vaccine efficacy.

Variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 are endemic all over the world. Three are:

First identified in the UK, B.1.1.7 spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. This variant was detected in the United States in December.

B.1.351 emerged in South Africa and shares several mutations in B.1.1.7. This variant appeared in the United States at the end of January.

P.1 occurs in Brazil and contains a series of additional mutations that can affect the ability to be recognized by antibodies. First detected in the United States at the end of January.

Two doctor experts have taken the time to resolve the confusion about various coronavirus variants. AMA member Peter Hotes, MD, PhD, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virgiology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, AMA Chief Health and Science Officer Mira Irons, MD.

Information is evolving

The new coronavirus is “RNA virus, and RNA virus mutates,” he said. Dr. Hotez.. “The problem is that we are allowing so many infections to occur around the world that some variants are emerging with too many mutations.

“I’m not sure why these three are elevated and have such extreme levels of mutation,” he added. “We’re talking about a few mutations, and in some cases more than a dozen mutations. Some of them are in the receptor binding domain.”

“The most prominent in my mind are the Brazilian, South African, and British varieties because they are so contagious that they seem to outperform the others. fact.”

While the mutants were spreading, “it’s unclear how they occurred compared to a few other mutations,” Dr. Hotez said. “We just don’t know … it’s a harsh reality.”

Read this perspective published in JAMA, “Genetic mutations in SARS-CoV-2 — what do they mean?“

Variants are shown in the United States

“We’re only looking at these variants very late in the game,” said Dr. Hotez. “We know South African varieties [B.1.351] A variant of Brazil, South Carolina [P.1] Minnesota and British variants [B.1.1.7] In some areas.

“But we are underperforming nationwide when it comes to the number of variants sequenced,” he added. “All genome sequencing capabilities at MIT’s Broad Institute, Harvard, New York Genome Center, Baylor Medical College, Washington University in St. Louis, Washington University, etc. should sequence 5 to 10 million viruses. And we are nowhere close to that number. ”

“This is also a bad sign, because these viruses are likely to dominate the United States, just as they dominate everywhere else,” said Dr. Hotez, “South Africa. About 95% of the new variants of Africa are this one variant. And in the UK it is at least half or all of the UK. Here in the US you should expect it. “

“There’s a lot of talk about South African and Brazilian varieties,” said Dr. Irons. “Last Thursday, South Carolina health officials said they had detected two South African variants, which was also reported in Maryland.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 600 cases of B.1.1.7 variants were reported in nearly 30 states at the time of this article’s deadline. Only a handful of cases have been reported for other variants of the United States.

British variants are more contagious

Of the three major variants, the British B.1.1.7 variant is “highly infectious and requires less virus and less time for someone to infect themselves in the same room as the infected person. It leads to facts, “said Dr. Irons in a recent episode.AMACOVID-19 update” about COVID-19 variants and vaccines..

“Hundreds of cases of the first detected variants in the UK have been found,” she said. She said Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “By March, British variants could dominate the United States.”

Public health experts said that these new coronavirus variants could lead to a surge in spring if people continue to protect themselves and do not use the public health measures we are talking about. “.

The number of cases accelerates again

“In the United States, it’s starting to drop from 250,000 new cases per day to 125,000 new cases,” said Dr. Hotez. This is “a 40-50% reduction, but we have to give the bad news that we think the number of cases will increase significantly with these new variants.”

“There is also a variant of California [CAL.20C] It may be the cause of this surge seen in Los Angeles and Southern California, “he said.” California was very strong until December, especially compared to Texas, but now the incident is really accelerating. I am.

“That’s also a concern … the numbers will accelerate again as there may be other homemade stuff we don’t know about,” Dr. Hotez added.

learn about 8 Coronavirus Tips Doctors Want Patients to Follow..

New urgency of vaccination

“Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear to be defensive against new variants, but may be slightly less effective than those found in South Africa, but we’ve heard. , Still, there are sufficient neutralizing antibody levels, “says Dr. Irons. “But we are still waiting for more data.”

“For some of these new variants, such as the South African variant, virus-neutralizing antibodies made against the original vaccine are reduced by about 6-8 times,” said Dr. Hotez. I will. “The important thing is the fact that this is very contagious. I don’t want to allow these differences to continue to propagate.

“The best way to do this now is to get rid of it by vaccination of Americans now,” he added, “at this point this new emergency to vaccinate the US population. There is sex. ”

“Our original plan is to vaccinate Americans completely by the fall, but I feel this is no longer enough. We will be able to vaccinate everyone by the end of spring and early summer. Until then, we need to accelerate this, “says Dr. Hotez. “This is difficult, but we need to consider introducing additional vaccines such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the AstraZeneca Oxford and Novobax vaccines, and even the recombinant protein vaccine manufactured in collaboration with Biological E of India.”

Read about What doctors want patients to know about COVID-19 vaccination..

Go to #MaskUp

While waiting for people to get vaccinated, people are looking to double masking to help control the spread of coronavirus variants.

“I’ve always been wearing double masks. For practical reasons, I don’t know if one mask has a small crevice and I’m not paying attention,” Dr. Hotez said. “Wearing a mask is an important part, and double masking is desirable, especially when interacting with many people indoors.”

Dr. Irons said the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who “saw people doing double masking,” has given more widespread attention to the practice of double masking.

“The best mask for a doctor to tell a patient is a suitable two- or three-layer mask, or hold the mask you are using and when you go to the store or spend time with people outside the house. You should consider making it a double mask, “she said.

The CDC is reported to be studying the effectiveness of wearing two masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. For more information #MaskUp AMA’s efforts to spread the message And discover 6 things doctors want patients to know about masks..