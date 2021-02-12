An active lifestyle associated with a reduced risk of death from a heart attack





According to a study published today, an active lifestyle is associated with a lower chance of dying from a heart attack. European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, Journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the world and prevention is a major public health priority. The beneficial effects of physical activity on stopping heart disease and sudden death at the population level are well documented. This study focused on the effects of active and sedentary lifestyles on the immediate course of a heart attack (areas with little information). The researchers used data from 10 European observation cohorts, including healthy participants with a baseline assessment of physical activity that caused a heart attack during follow-up-a total of 28,140 people. Participants were categorized as sedentary, low, medium, and high, depending on their weekly level of leisure physical activity. The association between activity level and risk of death from heart attack (immediate and within 28 days) was analyzed individually in each cohort and the results were pooled. The analysis was adjusted for age, gender, diabetes, blood pressure, family history of heart disease, smoking, obesity index, blood cholesterol, alcohol consumption, and socioeconomic status. A total of 4,976 (17.7%) participants died within 28 days of the heart attack. Of these, 3,101 (62.3%) died immediately. Overall, higher levels of physical activity were associated with an immediate and 28-day reduction in risk of a fatal heart attack in a seemingly dose-response manner. Patients engaged in moderate and high levels of leisure physical activity had a 33% and 45% lower risk of immediate death than those who tended to sit down. At 28 days, these numbers were 36% and 28%, respectively. The relationship with hypoactivity did not reach statistical significance. Almost 18% of patients with a heart attack die within 28 days, demonstrating the severity of this condition. We found an immediate survival benefit of previous physical activity in a heart attack setting, a benefit that appeared to be conserved at 28 days. “ Dr. Kim Wadt Hansen, Research Author, Bispebjerg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark He states: “Based on our analysis, even less physical activity in leisure can actually be beneficial for a fatal heart attack, but statistical uncertainties consolidate that point. I can’t draw a conclusion. “ The author states in the treatise: “Our pooled analysis strongly supports the weekly physical activity recommendations of healthy adults in the 2016 European Guidelines for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Clinical Practice 2. Physical Activity in particular. Because we used the cutoff value of. It is comparable to the one used in the guidelines. “ The guidelines recommend that healthy adults of all ages perform at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity a week, or 75 minutes of intense aerobic exercise per week, or an equivalent combination thereof. .. Dr. Hansen concludes, “There are many ways to be physically active at little or no cost. Our study provides more evidence for the rewards of exercise.” Source: European Society of Cardiology Journal reference: Hansen, KW, et al. (2021) Relationship between fatal myocardial infarction and past physical activity levels: pool analysis of cohort studies. European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. doi.org/10.1093/eurjpc/zwaa146..

