Health
Coronavirus is likely to stay here, says EU Health Organization officials
The coronavirus will probably continue to circulate in the long run despite the deployment of the vaccine, the head of the EU’s ECDC Health Organization told AFP on Friday, urging Europe to maintain its limits for now. did.
“It seems more likely that it will remain than disappear,” Andrea Ammon, head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control based in Stockholm, said in an interview.
“It seems to be very well adapted to humans, so we have to be prepared for it to remain with us,” she added.
“This is not the first virus that will ever exist in us, so it is not a rare feature for viruses.”
Vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of contracting the disease caused by COVID-19, but scientists have not yet established for sure whether they will also reduce viral infections.
So when do they know when to do so?
“It will still take months. We need a certain amount of vaccinated people to follow. Special studies are currently being prepared,” Ammon said.
There is particular concern that the vaccine may not be very effective against some variants of the virus, especially those in South Africa and Brazil.
Run the last few kilometers
Ammon pointed out that the seasonal flu vaccine needs to be adapted annually as the virus that causes it changes.
“It may turn out that (coronavirus) progresses in the same way or is stable at some point and one vaccine can be used for a longer period of time,” she told AFP.
Ammon called on EU countries to maintain restrictions, despite the declining number of cases in much of Europe.
According to the ECDC, “it’s still a complicated situation … we’re not really out of the woods,” she said, and all EU member states except Finland are still in an “epidemiological situation of serious concern.” Said that. Criteria.
“Everyone is tired of the measures, but when running a long-distance course … (you) have to run the last kilometer,” she emphasized.
According to official data compiled by AFP, the number of daily cases across Europe is now about 150,000, compared to about 250,000 a month ago.
To mitigate the measures, it is necessary to take one measure at a time in stages. “Only move on to the next step if it turns out to be stable or even lower.”
The European Union vaccination campaign, launched in late December, got off to a difficult start, hampered by vaccine shortages and delayed deliveries.
According to official data on Friday, only 3% of EU people received at least one vaccination and 1.4% received two vaccinations, for a total of 20 million vaccinations.
The Commission, which has been severely criticized for vaccination management, said it hopes to inoculate 70 percent of the population by the end of summer.
“Everyone is aiming for it. All efforts are heading in that direction,” Ammon said when asked if the goal was realistic.
© 2021 AFP
Quote: Coronavirus is likely to stay here, EU health agency officials (February 12, 2021) https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-coronavirus-eu-health-agency- Obtained February 12, 2021 from chief.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
