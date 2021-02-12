WHO competes to contain Ebola in DRC to confirm third case

The World Health Organization confirmed a third case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday. This is because health authorities are competing to vaccinate residents and contain potential outbreaks.

Earlier this week Confirmed by Global Health Agency A woman died of the disease in Butembo, a city in North Kivu and the epicenter of the previous Ebola epicenter declared in June. WHO then confirmed two more cases, including another who died, said Dr. Mike Ryan, secretary-general of the WHO Health Emergency Program, Friday.

According to Ryan, the number of people who may have been exposed to the virus has increased from more than 70 on Monday to 182 as of Friday. He added that all but three of these people were contacted and more than half were vaccinated against Ebola at the time of the previous outbreak.

“There are some benefits to previous vaccinations, but obviously we need to consider how long the vaccine will protect,” he said.

He added that new shipments of the vaccine arrived in Butembo this week. According to Ryan, an ultra-low temperature chain storage device has been installed in Butembo and personnel are being trained.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo also has other treatments, including Ebola monoclonal antibody therapy, in the capital Kinshasa and another city, Mbandaka, Ryan said, adding that it will be airlifted to North Kivu over the weekend. Ryan said the Democratic Republic of the Congo has enough vaccines for 16,000 people in the country, but it is not clear how many vaccines have arrived in Butembo.

The National Institute of Biomedical Sciences in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has sequenced virus samples in Kinshasa’s main lab, with a new case of the last butembo outbreak. Ryan said the results are expected over the weekend.

The outbreak of Ebola, declared in June, lasted for nearly two years. According to WHO, this is the second largest in the world, with a total of 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths by the end.

WHO said outbreak response efforts in North Kivu are particularly difficult due to the ongoing fierce conflict in the region, which is home to more than 100 different armed groups. According to Human Rights Watch..

Ryan said WHO is working with non-governmental organizations, the Democratic Republic of the Congo government, and other UN agencies such as UNICEF to address new cases of Ebola.

Ebola is thought to primarily infect people with already visible illnesses, unlike the highly infectious coronavirus that can infect asymptomatic people. The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood and body fluids of sick or sick people. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to WHO, the average case fatality rate for Ebola is 50%, but it can vary from outbreak to outbreak.

“Obviously, given what we see worldwide in Covid, we’ve been wary of a recurrence of Ebola in eastern Congo, although it may seem that the second, and now the third, isn’t that many. We will do our best to support the government’s response. “