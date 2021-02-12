Health
WHO competes to contain Ebola in DRC to confirm third case
World Health Organization workers will decontaminate a pastor’s home on June 13, 2019, which tested positive for Ebola in Beni.
Sally Hayden | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
The World Health Organization confirmed a third case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday. This is because health authorities are competing to vaccinate residents and contain potential outbreaks.
Earlier this week Confirmed by Global Health Agency A woman died of the disease in Butembo, a city in North Kivu and the epicenter of the previous Ebola epicenter declared in June. WHO then confirmed two more cases, including another who died, said Dr. Mike Ryan, secretary-general of the WHO Health Emergency Program, Friday.
According to Ryan, the number of people who may have been exposed to the virus has increased from more than 70 on Monday to 182 as of Friday. He added that all but three of these people were contacted and more than half were vaccinated against Ebola at the time of the previous outbreak.
“There are some benefits to previous vaccinations, but obviously we need to consider how long the vaccine will protect,” he said.
He added that new shipments of the vaccine arrived in Butembo this week. According to Ryan, an ultra-low temperature chain storage device has been installed in Butembo and personnel are being trained.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo also has other treatments, including Ebola monoclonal antibody therapy, in the capital Kinshasa and another city, Mbandaka, Ryan said, adding that it will be airlifted to North Kivu over the weekend. Ryan said the Democratic Republic of the Congo has enough vaccines for 16,000 people in the country, but it is not clear how many vaccines have arrived in Butembo.
The National Institute of Biomedical Sciences in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has sequenced virus samples in Kinshasa’s main lab, with a new case of the last butembo outbreak. Ryan said the results are expected over the weekend.
The outbreak of Ebola, declared in June, lasted for nearly two years. According to WHO, this is the second largest in the world, with a total of 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths by the end.
WHO said outbreak response efforts in North Kivu are particularly difficult due to the ongoing fierce conflict in the region, which is home to more than 100 different armed groups. According to Human Rights Watch..
Ryan said WHO is working with non-governmental organizations, the Democratic Republic of the Congo government, and other UN agencies such as UNICEF to address new cases of Ebola.
Ebola is thought to primarily infect people with already visible illnesses, unlike the highly infectious coronavirus that can infect asymptomatic people. The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood and body fluids of sick or sick people. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to WHO, the average case fatality rate for Ebola is 50%, but it can vary from outbreak to outbreak.
“Obviously, given what we see worldwide in Covid, we’ve been wary of a recurrence of Ebola in eastern Congo, although it may seem that the second, and now the third, isn’t that many. We will do our best to support the government’s response. “
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]