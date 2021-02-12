Vermont Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine to Include Those Over 70 Extended registration starts on Tuesday Updated: February 12, 2021 12:27 pm EST



Hide transcript

View transcript

Thank you, Secretary of France. Good morning everyone. As Governor, as Scott said, we have some very good news to report. Starting next week, we will start registering for a new age group. This will start Phase 3 of the vaccination program on Tuesday, February 16th. Vermonter over the age of 70 can register to receive a cove with 19 vaccinations. Registration for this group will begin on Tuesday at 8:15 am. There are two ways to register. First, you can go online health Vermont Dot Government will significantly reduce my vaccine. Alternatively, you can call the Vaccine Call Center from 8557 to 27878. Both are open on Tuesday at 815. Our vaccine center is actually open 7 days a week, 8:15 pm to 5:30 pm on weekdays and 10 pm to 3 pm on weekends. It is advisable to use the online registration system recognizing that some people may prefer the phone. If you want to book online through the state-owned regional vaccine program, there are two steps required. The first step is to create an account online at Health Vermont dot gov and significantly reduce your vaccine. You can do this at any time. Even today, you don’t have to wait for an age group to become available to set up an account. The second step is to make a reservation from 8:15 am on Tuesday. To make a reservation, you must currently be in a qualified group over 70 years old. You can also contact the 8557227878 Vaccine Call Center if you are unable to make a reservation online. To be on the safe side, Group 1A healthcare professionals are still eligible to receive the vaccine. Hospitals will continue to be assigned by the vaccine for the purpose of vaccination of this group. Eligible individuals in Group 1A. You will need to contact a hospital in their area to make an appointment. I’m going to repeat some information, but this is a new group, a new age group, and I want to make sure everyone is ready. If you are over 70, you will need the following information: When you book online or by phone, you will be asked for your name, birthday address, phone number and email address. If you have one, you will be asked to confirm that you live in Vermont. Do not register if you are over 75 and do not live in Vermont. You will be asked to answer Siris, a health question that is important to know. For the vaccination process. You will be asked for insurance and information, so please have it handy. However, you do not need to have insurance. If you are not insured or do not want to provide insurance information, you can re-register. It is convenient to have your card handy for primary insurance. When you have answered this question, you will receive an A. You will be asked to choose a location for your vaccine clinic. We recommend that you choose the vaccination site that is closest to your home. We calculated where the 75-year-old lived and distributed the vaccine according to its distribution. After selecting a site, you need to select the date and time from the menu of available options. When you book online, you will receive an email with a confirmation of Nauta Matic. If you have a phone reservation to collect, collect your phone number and email address. If you have it, you can issue a confirmation. A short video on the registration process and other useful information is available at Dot Government Slash Health in Vermont. My vaccine reservations are available at clinics throughout the state. Here’s what you can expect when you arrive at your appointment: Please arrive at the reserved time. When you arrive in your area, you will be asked for your name and date of birth. You will be asked to sign a vaccination exemption that agrees to receive the shot. Then you will be vaccinated. Please stay at the site for approximately 15 minutes so that you can monitor the immediate response to the injection. In addition, we will schedule a second dose while you are at the clinic, so we will not be able to support walk-in because we will keep the reservation at hand again. Be sure to register in advance and arrive on the scheduled date and time as we will be advancing additional groups. Anyone who was previously qualified will continue to be qualified. This means that if you belonged to the group we started over 75, you will continue to qualify for the age group over 70. As mentioned on Tuesday, Walgreens will participate in the federal pharmacy program and receive vaccines directly from the federal government beyond state quotas. They received 2000 doses and have 20 locations throughout the state, four in southern Vermont and four in southern Vermont or Bennington, Brattleboro, Belaz Falls, and Manchester. They are starting a clinic today for Vermonter over the age of 75. On Tuesday, they schedule a clinic over 70 years old. To book at Walgreens, visit the Health Vermont Dot Government link or go directly to the Walgreens website at Walgreens.com. A press release will be issued after today’s briefing. As of today, approximately 70,000 eligible Vermonters have been vaccinated against Cove. In 2019, 30,200 Vermonters received the first dose, 32,600 received the second dose, and 33,552 Vermonters over the age of 75 booked the first dose through our program, the Vaccination Program. Did. So far, 38% of Vermonter in the 75+ age group and 538 home Vermonters have received their first dose of Cove with 19 vaccines. This week, we will add an institution to support vaccination of returning individuals. And these include Addison County, Home Health Care, Central Vermont, Home Health Care, UVM Home Health Care and Hospice. Supports vaccinations with Waterberry EM and LEM Oil County. Um, Garnet, E. I’m doing MS, Chicken and Grand Isle County and Newport M. The next step includes vaccination of home and community members who do not use home health services. This phase is scheduled to begin next week and will be informed at that time. Next week’s Health Clinics will include Copley Hospital at Rem Oil County Gifford Medical Center in Orange County and North Country Hospital in Orleans County. All will start vaccination against Vermonter over 70 years old. Phase 3 within the age group over 70 is the smallest of the age groups identified in priority vaccination, with approximately 33,200 vermonters. You should be able to register and schedule this age group relatively quickly and finally get vaccinated before you move to age 65. Vermonter over the age of 65 is then referred to as Phase and transitions to Phase 5. This includes those aged 16-64 who are at high risk. Dr. Levin previously mentioned UH, some of the high-risk conditions for vaccination of the highest-risk Vermonter. First, as the Governor said, allow us to minimize death and hospitalization. And, as the Governor mentioned earlier, we are currently discussing and planning Phase 6. Of course, all future plans are subject to the supply of vaccines from the federal government. But so far, there has been a consistent supply over the last few weeks.