WHO says recovered Covid patients have been re-infected with a new strain of virus

Lab engineers test the material using a single-channel pipette dropper during a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test process in a lab outside Dunkeld, Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. To do.

World Health Organization officials said at a press conference on Friday that preliminary reports from South Africa showed that people who recovered from Covid-19 were re-infected with a new, more contagious variant of the virus.

Fortunately, however, vaccines developed to prevent the virus appear to reduce the severity of the disease in people who develop Covid-19, even if they are not completely protected from infection, the WHO chief said. Dr. Soumya, a scientist, said Swaminasan.

” [vaccine] Previous trials of various candidates in South Africa and Brazil have shown complete protection against serious illness and hospitalization and death. No cases have been reported in any of the trials. “

According to WHO, vaccination may also reduce the spread of new Covid variants.

“There are reports that when vaccinated and infected, the viral load is much lower, so it may be less likely to infect others,” Swaminasan said.

Scientists have discovered that previous Covid infections produce antibodies and cell-mediated immunity that are thought to prevent reinfection. Vaccinations also help individuals build protection against the virus.

However, researchers continue to study how previous infections and vaccinations protect against new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus.

Increasing vaccination efforts are likely not enough to control the epidemic of coronavirus strains in the United Kingdom, said former Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Dr. Scott Gottlieb. I told CNBC on Thursday.. Gottlieb said the combination of warmer climates and increased vaccination could contain the mutation.

Swaminasan at the WHO briefing on Friday emphasized the importance of vaccinated individuals continuing to take precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distance to control the spread of the virus.