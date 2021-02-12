Large studies have shown that adults with dementia are twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19.





Analysis of approximately 62 million electronic medical records shows that adults with dementia are at significantly higher risk of developing 2019 coronavirus infection (COVID-19), and black adults with dementia are at even higher risk. .. Researchers used anonymized, population-level electronic health record data from 360 hospitals and 317,000 providers in 50 states, representing 20% ​​of the US population. At the time of the analysis, the study population consisted of 61,916,260 adult and elderly patients, including 1,064,960 with dementia, 15,770 with COVID-19, and 810 with both dementia and COVID-19. In addition to discovering the association between dementia and COVID-19 diagnosis, researchers found the strongest effect on vascular dementia, followed by presenile dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, senile dementia, and trauma. Dementia continued. Researchers pointed out that this increased risk cannot be fully explained by old age, living in a nursing home, and other characteristics common to both people with dementia and an increased risk of COVID-19. .. After adjusting for these factors, they found that Americans with dementia were twice as likely to still have COVID-19 as of late summer 2020. The researchers also looked at key demographic factors that influence the risk of COVID-19 in patients with dementia. Black dementia patients are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than white dementia patients after adjusting for age, gender, and risk factors for COVID-19, as are Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. There was a racial disparity. Interestingly, the authors stated that similar racial disparities were observed in patients with dementia without adjusting for COVID-19 risk factors, and that factors other than the known COVID-19 risk factors were found in black patients with dementia. It suggests that it may have contributed to the increased risk. In general, gender has no additional effect on the risk of COVID-19 in patients with dementia, age has no additional effect, and older patients with vascular dementia are more infected with COVID-19 than adults under the age of 65. It was unlikely to be done. Vascular dementia. In addition, the researchers found that 15,770 adult and elderly patients with COVID-19 had an overall 6-month hospitalization risk of 25.17%. Of the 810 patients with COVID-19 and dementia, 59.26% were hospitalized. This was higher in black patients (73.08%) than in white patients (53.85%). Similarly, the 6-month mortality risk for adults and elderly patients with COVID-19 was 5.64%, compared with 20.99% for patients with COVID-19 and dementia. The statistics were similar for black and white patients, with mortality risk of 23.08% and 19.23%, respectively. In examining why there might be a link between dementia and COVID-19, researchers focused on the frequent brain complications caused by the virus. In addition to reporting direct effects such as encephalitis, thrombotic events, and brain infiltration, the brain is also affected by organ failure elsewhere caused by COVID-19. Based on these complications and autopsy findings, the team hypothesized that existing dementia, especially with the involvement of blood vessels in the brain, could increase the risk of morbidity and mortality from COVID-19. .. reference

Analysis of risks, disparities, and outcomes from US electronic health records: Wang Q, Davis P, Gurney M, and Xu R. COVID-19 and dementia. Alzheimer’s Association JournalFebruary 9, 2021. https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.12296.. Accessed on February 9, 2021.

