First Case of “British Variant” Coronavirus Discovered in New Hampshire





Concord, New Hampshire — State health officials have announced the first case of a “British variant” of COVID-19-coronavirus in New Hampshire.

Adults living in Hillsborough County traveled abroad and were in close contact with people diagnosed with COVID-19. The person did not travel on his own. However, according to the State Joint Information Center, for this reason, the detection of variant viruses is associated with overseas travel. “The presence of the COVID-19 mutant in New Hampshire is not surprising, and the number of infections from the B.1.1.7 mutant is likely to increase,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjaminchan. “The CDC estimates that this variant is likely to become the mainstream circulating variant in the United States in the near future. The best way to avoid exposure to this highly contagious variant is to mask. Wearing a social distance, frequent hand washing. People with new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to be tested for COVID-19. “

Do you like this story?Invite friends Subscribe to patches!! Health officials said contact tracing identified “close family contact” but “no exposure to other communities.” We followed quarantine, quarantine, and test guidance, including testing of all relatives to identify asymptomatic infections. As a result, “it is believed that there is no risk to the community from this incident,” the state said.

State health officials are calling on the public to work to contain community expansion by doing the following: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid close contact with others. When you’re out of the house, keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others. This is known as social distance.

When you are in a public place, wear a cloth face cover that covers your mouth and nose to protect others.

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with tissue, throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

If you have a fever or feel sick, stay home.

Cleans and disinfects frequently touched objects and surfaces. For more information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the new COVID-19 mutant, Visit this website..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos