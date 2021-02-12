Recent strategies, including policy changes, have not improved access to kidney transplants







Schold reports that he has signed consulting agreements with Sanofi Corporation, Novartis, Guidry and East, and the Transplant Management Group and has received rewards from Sanofi Inc and Novartis.

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Despite changes in research and policy due to growing awareness that access to kidney transplants is restricted for many Americans with renal failure, researchers have not seen improvement in access to transplants in 20 years. .. “These findings suggest that cumulative efforts to improve access to transplants have minimal impact on the entire population and require more effective strategies,” the lead author said. Jesse Scolded,PhD, MStat, MEd, Said in a press release from the Cleveland Clinic. “In addition, the disparity in access to transplants is significant, suggesting that many factors beyond clinical risk and the feasibility of the procedure affect a patient’s ability to receive a transplant.” Source: Adobe Stock

In this study, researchers identified 1,309,998 adults with the US renal data system who developed end-stage renal disease, were on the waiting list, or were transplanted between 1997 and 2016. Time was divided into five eras: 1997-2000. 2001-2004, 2005-2008, 2009-2012, 2013-2016. “We used a composite endpoint of time to the earliest date of receipt of a living donor transplant (WLT) if it occurred before or before being placed on the waiting list for kidney transplantation,” the study said. Those are writing. “Policies changed during the study, which previously allowed patients to receive living donor transplants without being on the waiting list, but recently (since September 1, 2014), there was an intention. Even so, all patients have been put on the waiting list. To receive a living donor transplant. “ The results show that the overall incidence of WLT within 1 year of ESKD is 19%, demonstrating long-term consistency. Similarly, researchers found that the incidence of waiting lists or transplants within 4 years of ESKD was 29.7%, “no change” over time. In addition, the adjusted hazard of WLT after dialysis decreased significantly over time (adjusted hazard ratio = 0.80). “The main findings of this study show that there have been no measurable advances in improving access to kidney transplants in the past. [2] Decades, “the researchers wrote. ” [4]-The annual incidence of waiting list or transplantation after the first ESRD onset has stagnated at about 30% overall. [20]-Annual research period. “ Regarding inequality, researchers found that the incidence of WLT was significantly lower among patients in the low-income community and did not improve over time. African-American patients were least likely to be on the waiting list or transplanted throughout the era. “These disappointing results are a vast amount of research literature depicting barriers to transplantation, numerous intervention studies demonstrating effective modalities to improve access to care, and significant clinical transplant medicine and surgery. Despite strong empirical studies examining the benefits of transplantation, including significant advances and relatively high-risk populations, Schold et al. Conclude the findings: “The results of the study are transplantation. Although showing an increase in preemptive access to, the majority of patients did not gain access to the transplant until after the start of dialysis, and access to the transplant decreased over time after the start of dialysis. Showed significant socio-economic barriers to transplantation that remained unchanged over the study period. “ In a press release, Schold suggested strategies that could lead to improved kidney transplants. “These are initiated by systematic capture of patients referred and evaluated for transplantation, automatic referral of patients for transplantation based on eligibility criteria, and an Executive Order to promote kidney health in the United States. It may include incentive policies such as those for the kidneys, “he said.

