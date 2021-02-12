Responses to cancer immunotherapy can be influenced by the genes we have since we were born-ScienceDaily

Despite its importance as a breakthrough treatment, cancer immunotherapy, known as a checkpoint inhibitor, still benefits only a small number of patients, perhaps 15% of all different types of cancer. Moreover, doctors cannot accurately predict which patients will respond.

According to a new study, hereditary genetic mutations affect people who are likely to benefit from checkpoint inhibitors that can release the brakes on the immune system and attack cancer. The study also points to new targets that may help more patients unleash the natural powers of the immune system and fight off malignant cells.

People who respond best to immunotherapy tend to have “inflamed” tumors that are infiltrated with immune cells that can kill both the virus and the cancer. This inflammation is also caused by the immune signaling molecule interferon.

“There are already several factors that are already related to how well the immune system responds to tumors,” said a co-author of a paper published internationally on February 9, 2021, a professor of medicine at UCSF. The lead author, Dr. Elad Ziv, said.In a team Immunity.. “But what hasn’t been studied much is how well your genetic background predicts the response of the immune system to cancer. That’s what this study fills in: your genetic genetics. What is the immune response to cancer affected by the mutation? “

In this study, 20% of the variation in how different people’s immune systems attack cancer for a variety of important immune functions is due to the type of innate gene known as the germline gene. It suggests that. variation.

This is as important an effect as the magnitude of the genetic contribution to traits such as hyperglycemia and obesity.

“Rather than testing selected genes, we analyzed all gene mutations that could be detected throughout the genome. Of all of them, the one that most affected the immune system’s response to tumors was interferon signaling. It was related. Some of these mutations are known to affect our response to viruses and the risk of autoimmune disorders, “said the Cancer Program of the Sidra Medical Research Institute in Doha, Qatar. Dr. Davide Bedgnetti, director and co-author of the paper, said. “We have shown that certain genes can also make someone more susceptible to more effective anti-cancer immunity, as observed in other diseases.”

The team includes 22 regions in the genome, or individual genes, one gene, IFIH1, which is already well known for its mutant role in various autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and psoriasis. We have identified mutants that have important effects. Vitiligo, systemic lupus erythematosus, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

The IFIH1 variant acts on cancer immunity in a variety of ways. For example, people with mutations that carry a risk of type 1 diabetes had more inflamed tumors. This suggests that it responds better to cancer immunotherapy. However, researchers have shown that patients with mutations associated with Crohn’s disease have the opposite effect and may not benefit them.

Another gene, STING1, is already thought to play a role in how patients respond to immunotherapy, and pharmaceutical companies are looking for ways to increase its effectiveness. However, the team found that some people have mutants that make them less likely to react. This may require further stratification of patients to find out who can best benefit from these efforts.

The study requires a vast amount of data found only in datasets as large as The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), from which the genes and immunity of 9,000 patients with 30 different cancers I analyzed the response.

Overall, a scientific team, including members from the United States, Qatar, Canada, and Europe, used about 11 million genetic variants to see how they match the 139 immune parameters measured in patient tumor samples. I looked it up.

However, the 22 regions or genes identified in the new study are just the tip of the iceberg, and researchers say more germline genes play a role in how the immune system responds to cancer. I think it’s likely.

The next step is to use the data to develop a “polygenic” approach. Taking into account a large number of genes, we predict cancer patients who will benefit from current therapies and develop new drugs for those who do not.

“It’s farther away, but that’s a big part of what we want to get out of this job,” he said.