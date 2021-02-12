Nigerians refuse to treat malaria and fear coronavirus





Nigerian health officials say quite a few Nigerians Garbage To get treatment for malaria because they are afraid to get infected with the Chinese coronavirus in the clinic. Fatima Mohammed, who currently lives in a refugee camp in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, told Voice of America (VOA) on Friday that her two sons were both suspected of being infected with malaria. She chose to treat her symptoms at home. “I don’t have the money to take them to the hospital, and in the hospital they would easily call it a coronavirus,” she said, “I don’t have the money to do that.” Mosquito-borne infections malaria and Chinese coronavirus the current “Similar symptoms such as fever, dyspnea, malaise, and acute onset headache. Therefore, cases of malaria can be misclassified as COVID-19. [coronavirus] According to the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, when defining a case using only symptoms … and vice versa. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nigeria began early last year, health officials have recorded a significant reduction in the number of malaria patients seeking outpatient treatment for the disease in Nigeria. Malaria patients are “afraid of the risk of getting COVID-19,” he said. [coronavirus]The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that hospitals are “hindered by blockades and lack of transportation” as a reason to refrain from care. Report 2020. The annual malaria report suggests that the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten years of progress in eradicating malaria. The authors of this study warned that if current trends continue, the case fatality rate of the disease could double. According to WHO malaria consultant Lynda Ozor, the coronavirus epidemic has disrupted “long-lasting use of insecticidal nets, prevention of seasonal malaria chemotherapy, prevention of malaria during pregnancy” in Nigeria. “Therefore, assuming that all these preventive interventions were interrupted, it is expected and the model shows that it is very detrimental,” she adds, adding that the incidence of malaria in Nigeria surged as a result of the interruption. Suggested that there is a possibility. Last year, Nigeria’s National Malaria Eradication Program planned to provide 31 million people in the country with free mosquito nets, antimalarials and malaria tests. However, the pandemic confused the distribution plan, and according to VOA, the program resulted in helping only half of the people they intended to reach. Nigeria Accounting WHO recorded 229 million malaria worldwide in 2019, compared to 228 million in 2018. The continent of Africa accounts for 94% of all malaria cases and deaths worldwide.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos