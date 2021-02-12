Is it safe for cancer patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine?





Post: February 12, 2021 / 3:04 pm CST / Has been updated: February 12, 2021 / 3:04 pm CST

Fort Wayne, Indiana (WANE) — Many oncologists are asked by patients if it is safe to vaccinate once the vaccine is available. by National Cancer InstituteIn the United States, an estimated 1,806,590 new cancer cases have been diagnosed, and in 2020 alone 606,520 died of the disease. The disease is so life-threatening that it can make medical decisions more difficult. “This kind of question is not unexpected,” said Dr. Neil Sharma, director of the Cancer Institute at Parkview. The simple answer is “yes”. It is safe for most cancer patients to be vaccinated. “There are no direct studies on cancer patients. Therefore, the CDC continues to allow patients who have received aggressive cancer treatment or who have had cancer in the past to be vaccinated at this time.” However, there are some caveats. Dr. Sharma states that the CDC guidelines allow patients who have received aggressive cancer treatment or who have had cancer in the past to be vaccinated unless there are “specific significant contraindications”. .. No, COVID-19 vaccine patients have not been injected with microchips

For example, Dr. Sharma says patients with lymphoma who need a bone marrow transplant may want to “pause vaccination.” “If you’ve had a stem cell transplant, we recommend that you consult a bone marrow transplant specialist before you get vaccinated,” said Dr. Sharma. He also says that anyone who has experienced serious side effects on some of the listed ingredients in the vaccine in the past is not always eligible for it. In most cases, the potential side effects that vaccinated cancer patients may see are the same as other patients. According to Dr. Sharma, the only difference is whether you are in an immunocompromised state with significantly lower white blood cell counts. “Many of the patients we asked them to get a complete blood count and talk to their oncologist,” Dr. Sharma said. “Then, their oncologists often approve vaccination unless there are contraindications based on complete blood count or history of allergies.” Ultimately, Dr. Sharma says cancer patients should discuss the risks and benefits of being vaccinated with oncologists and primary care physicians. “If they have concerns or may suspend vaccination, it’s still worth the conversation,” Dr. Sharma said. “It is always worth considering vaccination, especially in the elderly who may be treated for cancer, because the risk of coronavirus can be very high.”

