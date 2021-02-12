Statins associated with reduced risk of death with COVID-19





Statins associated with reduced risk of death from COVID-19. Studies suggest that people with COVID-19 who take statins are less likely to die of the disease than those who do not. Prescription cholesterol medications taken by about 8 million British people can reduce the risk of death from the coronavirus, a new study claims. Statins taken to reduce “bad” blood cholesterol have been found to reduce mortality by 43 percent compared to non-statin users. According to the British Heart Foundation, statins are usually prescribed more than 70 million times a year. It was discovered to give statins to hospital patients in the early stages of Covid infection Reduce mortality by nearly half– Tablets are taken once daily and are offered under brands such as Lipitor, Rescol and Crestor. the study The team analyzed the results of 12 studies on drug efficacy in 110,078 patients who died of coronavirus. Researchers examined data from COVID-19 patients who received statins during hospitalization. Approximately 319 patients taking statins were also treated with angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) to control hypertension. A French study found in November 2020 that patients with both type 2 diabetes and Covid were at increased risk of death if they were already taking statins. About 12.8 percent died in a week and 23.9 percent died within a month. This was compared to 9.8 percent and 18.2 percent of the non-statin group, respectively. Thank you for reading this news article, “Statins that reduce the risk of death from COVID-19.” For more information on UK Daily News, Spanish Daily News and Global News Euro Weekly News home page.

