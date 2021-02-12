Manatee County as part of efforts to overcome concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of people are trying to book the COVID-19 vaccine every day.

They log on to the Publix website early in the morning. Track county updates to see how long it takes for the number to appear. They are praying for someone to choose their name in the lottery.

It’s so hard this week World-renowned writers had to drive over 100 miles across three counties to get the vaccine..

But for all those who are fighting for that opportunity, there are tens of thousands of other people who refuse to be vaccinated for a variety of reasons.

This reluctance fears that vaccine resistance will lead to more illnesses, affect herd immunity, and prolong the pandemic that killed nearly 500,000 people in the United States and millions worldwide. I’m worried about the authorities.

“We are in an unprecedented era because many of us have never experienced this on a global scale,” said Luna Badal, director of community health at Manatee County, Florida. Said.

“It’s important to understand that many people are scared and confused. It’s very important to empathize and reassure them. Moreover, they may not have the correct information. “

Manati County, Florida Health Department is one of three health departments nationwide selected for a project to help fight misunderstandings and encourage people to be vaccinated.

Run by the National Association of County and Municipal Health Officials in Washington, DC, the project provides the health sector with the resources needed to address vaccine uncertainty in populations or communities at risk of inadequate vaccination. Help to get.

This is to hire consultants who focus on addressing the issue of vaccine hesitation, dealing with false information in the community, reaching out to local groups, and finding ways to increase people’s confidence in vaccines. Includes funds.

The program is designed to focus on all vaccines, but is currently centered around COVID-19.

When applying for participation in the project, the association’s director of infectious diseases and vaccination, Michelle Cantu, manatees “strongly insisted on the need to promote vaccine confidence and contain false information about vaccines.” A community to deal with the problem.

“Manati is a very diverse community of specific, identified risk populations within that community, including uninsured individuals, homeless populations, migrant workers, and low-income families with school-age children. I’ve detailed it clearly, “she said.

“The approach and focus of the project they proposed has shown interest in reaching these communities and increasing vaccine intake among those identified as the highest risk.”

The other two health departments are located in Seattle and King County, Washington, and Linn County, Iowa.

“Our goal is to overcome false information, increase confidence in vaccination, and create herd immunity throughout the community, especially at risk for homeless shelters and immigration programs.

“One thing is clear: the higher the viral load in the entire population, the more likely it is that mutations will occur. It is important to protect all of us.”

This effort is currently particularly important when the dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine can have an immediate impact on slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The problem of vaccine hesitation is especially troublesome in the black community, which has a historical distrust of vaccines and government.

A December Pew Research study found that blacks were less likely to be vaccinated than whites and Hispanics.

The study found that 42% planned to be vaccinated, compared to 61% of whites.

According to Johns Hopkins University, blacks make up about 13% of the population, while states reporting racial data make up about 34% of all COVID-19 deaths.

According to US Census Bureau demographics, 9.3% of Manatees’ inhabitants are black, but state data show that as of Thursday, less than 2% of the 35,519 people vaccinated in the county were black.

Walter Harris Gavin is a 73-year-old Sarasota writer who was vaccinated at Sarasota Task Air Mall on Wednesday.

He stayed there for an hour and said, “I was the only black man in the facility, waiting in line, waiting to get a shot, or actually receiving a shot.”

Gavin believes that more work needs to be done to get a message about the importance of vaccines to people of color.

According to the census, 4.7% of Sarasota’s inhabitants are black. However, according to state data, less than 1% of the 56,923 vaccinated people so far are black.

According to Gavin, the important thing is that you need to convey your message in a way that actually reaches the people who need it.

He quotes the writer and advertising legend Tom Barrel, who said, “Blacks are not dark-skinned whites.”

“I present this perspective to policy makers at all levels and consider it in designing effective outreach campaigns to combat vaccine hesitation within (blacks, indigenous peoples, and people of color). I believe there is a need.) Community. All life and livelihoods in America depend on as many people as possible to be vaccinated as soon as possible. “

Cantu said one of the main goals of the project is to combat false information.

Despite the success of the vaccine and strong safety records, she said false information continues to pose a significant threat, which can have serious consequences. She said that unvaccinated people create an environment in which vaccine-preventable diseases spread rapidly.

“We’re seeing social media crack down on false and disinformation such as Facebook and Twitter,” Cantu said. “In addition, make public access to trusted sources such as the CDC when seeking information, and work with trusted community organizations, medical centers, faith-based organizations, schools, and promoters to provide this information. To provide, share, and promote to the community. ”

Badal agrees, with one common message that vaccines are the best defense against infectious diseases, but “it’s important to have a coordinated message and how to deliver it to different communities.” I am.

She said the hesitation project will help address this by translating the message about the importance of vaccination into different languages ​​and making the message publicly available through social media and community events. ..

But communication is not the only issue that keeps people out of vaccination. There is a lack of access to the technology needed to make reservations and stay up to date, concerns about transportation to vaccination clinics, and lack of information in poorly serviced communities.

According to Badal, one of the project’s main goals is to address all of these issues to reach out to people in the community as well as those who are often overlooked, such as migrants and homeless people.

As Manatee progresses through the project, Badal can push messages from places of experience and become a person with whom the community can relate.

Badal is Trinidad and, as a colored woman, is worried about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. So she looked at safety standards and studied science-accustomed clinical research.

But still, one hurdle remained and there was another example she could set.

Badal, who is tasked with ensuring that Manatee County people are properly vaccinated and safe, has been found to be suffering from conditions affecting millions of people around the world. ..

She is afraid of needles.

“Vaccination specialists are really great and have compassion for those who are afraid of needles,” she said. “So it was over before I knew it.”

This story Desire journalism, Initiatives Patterson Foundation The Sarasota Herald-Tribune informs, inspires and engages the community to take action on issues related to the conquest of COVID.

Latest vaccine number

As of 12:05 am on Friday:

Florida: 2.25 million people have been vaccinated. Of these, 963,004 received a second dose.

Sarasota County: 57,854 people were vaccinated. Of these, 23,504 received a second dose.

Manatee County: 36,765 people were vaccinated. Of these, 15,537 received a second dose.

Waiting in line in Sarasota County: As of Friday, up to 19,460 vaccinations were planned.