Breast cancer drug rejection by health authorities “has a devastating blow to thousands”





Charity says the health authorities’ decision to reject breast cancer medications is a “catastrophic blow” to thousands of women. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has not proven to be a cost-effective use of medical service resources, so tentatively, along with Fulvestrant, abemaciclib for daily use at NHS in the United Kingdom. I have decided not to recommend it. Abemaciclib, containing fulvestrant, is intended to treat patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative secondary breast cancer after previous endocrine (hormone) therapy and will be available in the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) from 2019. It has become. The use of the combination of abemaciclib and fulvestrant has been shown to slow the progression of the disease and slow the need for chemotherapy. Abemaciclib, taken as a twice-daily pill, also known as Verzenio, is part of a class of drugs called CDK4 / 6 inhibitors that block proteins in cancer cells to allow division and growth. I will. Exemestane and everolimus are currently available through the CDF as the most appropriate alternative treatment options. Mr Nice said treatment would be removed from the CDF when the final guidance was published if the draft recommendations were not changed after public consultation. At that point, new patients will not be able to access abemaciclib via the CDF due to this indication, but patients who are already taking it will continue to have access. When abemaciclib becomes unavailable in the CDF, new patients who want access to it should discuss making a personalized funding request with the clinician. Breast cancer is “deeply concerned” that patients may be denied the opportunity to benefit from treatment, he said. Baroness Delice Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of the organization, said: Breast cancer that may benefit from this innovative treatment in the future. “ Nice said the CDF had collected evidence of additional clinical trials comparing abemaciclib and fulvestrant with placebo and fulvestrant, but no trials directly comparing abemaciclib and fulvestrant with exemestane and everolimus. .. Indirect comparisons suggest that people taking abemaciclib plus fulvestrant have a longer time to worsen and live longer than those taking exemestane plus everolimus. However, Nice said some people in the trial had higher doses of abemaciclib than were used in clinical practice, raising uncertainty about how well the drug works in clinical practice. Added. He added that it is unclear how long people will be treated and therefore how much it will cost. Due to these uncertainties, cost-effectiveness estimates vary, and the most likely estimates are higher than Nice considers to be a cost-effective use of NHS resources. Eli Lilly agrees to a confidential discount on the NHS, although 56 150mg tablets usually cost £ 2,950, according to Nice.

