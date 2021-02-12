California grants access to disabled, high-risk medical vaccines on March 15





California officials said starting March 15th, two groups of young, high-risk Californians, people with disabilities and people with severe underlying illness, will be vaccinated against the coronavirus. ..

These groups include 4 to 6 million people, said Dr. Mark Garry, director of the California Department of Health and Welfare. As a result, the number of Californians covered by the vaccine will be approximately 17 to 19 million around March 15.

The underlying conditions that lead to vaccine eligibility on March 15 include cancer, stage 4 or higher chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, down syndrome, weakened immunity due to solid organ transplantation, sickle cell disease, heart disease, Severe obesity, type 2 diabetes. People will have to show some verification of their condition, but authorities are still deciding exactly what it involves. When Governor Gavin Newsom visited a mass vaccination site in the following area on Friday morning, he said, “I want the disabled community to know. I heard you. Do much better to provide access. I’m going. ” Moscorn Center in San Francisco. Gary reveals details about why the two newly eligible groups aren’t immediately accessible, such as the fact that vaccine supply is still very limited and how pathology validation works. I said it was because it took time. Not enough vaccines have arrived in the state to vaccinate all currently eligible according to state guidelines. Approximately 13 million healthcare workers, nursing home residents and workers, people over 65, education, food and agricultural emergency services sector. In some counties, due to supply constraints, not all eligible groups are vaccinated. “I’m grateful that they committed to the time frame. If they estimate that number to be very large (4-6 million or more), that’s a very good sign,” said the state vaccine adviser. Andrew Impalato, who serves, said. He is the committee and secretary-general of Disability Rights California. However, Impalato questioned the decision to wait until March 15. “If I could raise the date as the vaccine supply increased, that would be my preference,” he said. “But today’s announcement is a big step forward from the state on February 2.” Newsom also said the state will release state-wide vaccination demographic data for the first time on Friday afternoon. “It shows that we’ve been previewing for some time: the first allocation of vaccines goes primarily to healthcare professionals, which isn’t really representative of the state’s demographics,” says Newsom. I did. “We have work to do as a state to do more and do better to reach out to diverse communities.” At least four Bay Area counties in Contra Costa, San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara have already released vaccinated demographic data in the last few weeks. So far, white and Asian populations have been vaccinated significantly more than black and Latin populations, according to local data. Part of this is because the previously vaccinated groups (healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff, people over the age of 65) are disproportionately white and Asian, local health officials said. Said. Ricky Fairy, a 67-year-old black man who lives in the Bayview Hunters Point district and works as a security guard at the De Young Museum, said he called a doctor a few months ago to learn more about how to get the coronavirus vaccine. .. .. But he never replied. “No one knew what to do,” Fairy said indignantly. Then, on Friday morning, the day before his 68th birthday, Fairy unexpectedly received an email just a few blocks away from home saying that he could get a free vaccination without insurance. He rushed to the Southeast Health Center “jumping out of bed,” where the tent was supported outside and the line meandered around the block. Fairy was vaccinated shortly thereafter and called it a “blessing.” “I feel much better. I’m still going to wear a mask, but I feel a little more comfortable,” he said. “I’m happy to be vaccinated.” Chronicle staff writers Nanette Asimov, Megan Bobrowski and Michael Williams contributed to this report. Catherine Ho is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @Cat_Ho







