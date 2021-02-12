What if I can’t get a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on time?





Both Pfizer and Modana vaccines are required Two separate doses To reach their full effect Given 21 Or 28 days later First dose of each. However, the distribution of vaccines nationwide is disorganized (simply put), and if for some reason the second vaccination is not in time, don’t panic. I asked my doctor if this was a serious problem and what to do if I missed the second dose. What if my second vaccination is not in time? “A second dose can be taken later,” said Arna Subramanian, MD, MD, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford University. She explained that there was nothing inherently harmful about getting it after that three or four week waiting period. That is, by waiting longer, you are spending more time without the full protection you get with both doses. The 21-day or 28-day window between doses minimum Dr. Subramanian explained that it is the recommended time for you to wait. This is the period during which the immune system can initiate a reaction before the second shot. “There’s nothing dangerous beyond that,” she told POPSUGAR. The reason a particular waiting period is recommended is that doctors do not want to skip the second dose altogether. However, if you can’t shoot on the recommended day, shoot as soon as possible. You don’t want to go longer than you have to do without full protection. This is not the case when your vaccination period is closed, Dr. Subramanian said. The second dose is still effective and should definitely be taken at the latest. Therefore, in conclusion, if you are vaccinated with a double dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), apply for a second dose on the recommended date. But if you need to miss it, don’t panic. You can take shots later and it’s still effective. And, as always, continue to take the safety measures recommended by the CDC, both before and after vaccination. Wear a mask, Social distance, and wash hands frequently. POPSUGAR aims to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information about the coronavirus, but details and recommendations regarding this pandemic are subject to change since its publication. Check the resources from for the latest information on COVID-19. WHO, CDC,and Local public health sector..

