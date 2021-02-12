COVID vaccine is defeating variants

It’s summer.

Nearly 20,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 in the last seven days.Highly contagious British variants Rapidly spread throughout FloridaSouth African strain notorious for its resilience to antibodies Found in California..Of our government Inadequate approach Genome surveillance does not know exactly how widespread these mutants are.Still, even if other countries respond to the emergence of such strains with blockades, our cities Resuming indoor dining Just in time to accelerate their spread. Meanwhile, the deployment of American vaccines continues to suffer from logistical difficulties, poor planning, and large-scale delusions. As a result, thousands of Americans will die prematurely in the coming weeks.

So that’s bad news. Fortunately, the good news is abundant and encouraging, as recent pandemic coverage suggests.

The emergence of new, supertoxic COVID mutants exacerbated the difficulty of reaching herd immunity — at the point where such a high percentage of the population is unable to transmit the virus, it gradually disappears. ..In fact, as my colleague David Wallace-Wells explainedHerd immunity to COVID may be mathematically impossible if the most contagious strains predominate.This development was (naturally) attracted Notifications of many journalisms.. However, headlines that lament the elusiveness of herd immunity tend to mislead some common observers. Eradication of the new coronavirus may take centuries. But, COVID crisis It should take a few more months.

According to media reports, herd immunity is generally “The long-promised end of the pandemic.. And it may be true that herd immunity is technically a prerequisite for the end of the pandemic. However, it is not necessary to acquire such immunity until the new coronavirus has the same public health problems as the familiar flu and cold strains. This means that it does not pose a serious illness threat to vaccinated people or challenge the capabilities of the local hospital system. If COVID follows the path of the previous coronavirus and becomes a common cold of endemic disease never Reach herd immunity against it. However, many of us don’t think we would describe a world where we need to take COVID booster shots every few years, or where we face the risk of mild respiratory illness, as a world where the pandemic never ends. Hmm.

For most Americans, the main question is when life will return to a normal approximation. It is impossible to answer this with certainty.Opinion polls suggest vaccine evasion Declining in the United States, But the investigation may be Underestimate socially distrustful segments Of the population most likely to spur vaccination.President Biden Announced on Thursday His administration is currently purchasing enough vaccine doses to inoculate all American adults. However, it is unclear how many bottlenecks will occur in the distribution process. However, the most threatening cause of potential delay was the prospect that new COVID mutants could become resistant to existing vaccines.It’s one hypothesis that threatens to transform our current era into the American era. the first COVID winter. Fortunately, newly published studies show that this hypothesis is tremendous.

Oxford virologist this week Produced strong evidence Pfizer’s vaccine promotes a strong immune response against both UK and South African COVID mutants. A British research team extracted blood from individuals who received one or two doses of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine and introduced isolates of the UK (B117) and South Africa (B1.351) COVID variants into these blood samples. , Antibodies and vaccinated T cells withstood the fight against COVID variants.

Among those who received a single dose of the vaccine, the antibody showed moderate efficacy against the original COVID-19 virus, limited efficacy against UK variants, and South African. It had virtually no effect on things.

However, the T cells in these samples showed a strong response to all three strains.

Meaning: A single dose of Pfizer vaccine does not reliably prevent infection with new COVID variants, but it reduces the severity of the disease because white blood cells are prepared to defeat COVID invasion. May be done. All striped virus.

On the other hand, 90% of people who received the full double-dose regimen of the Pfizer vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against all mutants. That is, in most cases, the vaccine isolated the subject from the threat of mild illness. Regardless of strain.

Of course, the coronavirus has not evolved. However, Oxford findings provide a strong reason to believe that the Pfizer vaccine tolerates urgent variants: the original coronavirus (the vaccine is modeled) and the new variant of the peplomer. A slight discrepancy between them confuses the antibody, but T cells appear to develop a broader model of the virus upon exposure to the vaccine. This allows you to identify COVID bugs about what they are, regardless of their specificity.

Indeed, one unpeer-reviewed laboratory study should not be considered the last word on any subject.But over the past few weeks, Israel has conducted actual tests of the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against British variants — and it has proved. Equally powerful in Tel Aviv nursing homes As it was in Oxford’s lab.

Between January 16th and February 6th, British variants began to spread exponentially throughout Israel. During the same period, approximately 3.5 million predominantly elderly Israelis were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. Shot defeated the spread: By February 6, among Israelis over the age of 60, COVID cases were reduced by 53%, hospitalizations were reduced by 39%, and severe illnesses were reduced by 31%. did. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the vaccine was 90 to 95 percent effective, especially among people infected with British variants.

Especially in an interview with Include Guardian, Oxford’s research team said they were “confident” that other existing vaccines would prove to be equally effective against new strains.

Beyond fear of new mutants, another concern about vaccine efficacy is focused on its impact on infection. Most vaccines have been approved based on their effectiveness in preventing the disease of the individual who receives them. Absent About the effect of preventing an individual from carrying the virus asymptomatically and infecting another (potentially vulnerable and unvaccinated) person.

However, the available evidence suggests that the vaccine should significantly control the infection.Multiple studies including Recent analysis of Spanish COVID clusters Was announced in Lancet, Indicates that the viral load is (if not) Include) An important variable for COVID infection.Both new coronaviruses are highly infectious And It relies heavily on superspreaders for persistence. Most people infected with the virus, even closely related people, do not infect others with the virus. A clear non-behavioral feature of superspreaders seems to be the amount of virus in the body.To Lancet Studies have shown that viral load predicted virus transmission rather than symptoms (although they were correlated).

Data from Israeli researchers show that the Pfizer vaccine Dramatically reduce the viral load of people infected with the virus Even if you take it only once.Last week, a preliminary analysis of the effects of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on infection showed a viral load reduction large enough to reduce infection rates to the maximum extent possible. 67%.

The darkest (figuratively) days of winter in the United States may still come. The continued epidemic of highly contagious mutants, the epidemic of public health guidelines, and the logistical headaches that plague vaccine deployments can be combined into a complete epidemiological storm.

But the worst pandemic seems likely to be behind us. Cases of COVID in the United States have plummeted in recent weeks and cannot be dismissed as a reversion to the pre-holiday season average. 1 theory That is Consistent with the data: The seasonality of COVID is primarily caused by sunlight, so as the days began to grow, the virus began to become more difficult to pass between hosts.This hypothesis is consistent with recent journal papers Nature The timing of COVID outbreaks last fall suggests that it is less correlated with temperature levels than latitude. Where sunlight first diminished, COVID first began to skyrocket.

Whatever happens in the near future, summer is almost certain to slow the spread of the virus. Given the seasonality of COVID and the extraordinary capacity of vaccines, it is within our power to end the public health crisis before the sun goes down again. The most plausible obstacle to this outcome may be the continued hesitation of vaccines in our social pockets. It is unclear exactly what is needed to persuade the skeptics. However, disregarding the apparent effectiveness of vaccines, or foregrounding the difficult mathematics of herd immunity, blurring how close we are to escaping this era of mass mortality and social isolation. Probably not helpful.