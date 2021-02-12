WHO is conducting research on the state after COVID-19

Agency reporter

The World Health Organization (WHO) says much more research is needed on the sometimes debilitating “constellations” among people who have recovered from COVID-19, which “impacts” the global healthcare system. I added.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Executive Secretary, said this at a press conference on COVID-19 at WHO headquarters in Geneva on Friday.

Ghebreyesus, in a speech posted on the WHO website, held a global conference of patients, clinicians and other stakeholders last week to understand what is officially called post-COVID-19 status or long COVID. Said to deepen.

He said WHO has published a case report that allows more data to be collected with longer COVIDs in a standardized way.

“This helps improve understanding, monitoring and clinical management of the condition,” said the director.

According to him, a team of independent experts to study the origin of the COVID-19 virus has completed a trip to China.

“The team of experts is working on a summary report that we expect to be published next week, and the final report will be published in the coming weeks.

“The number of reported cases of COVID-19 has decreased worldwide for the fourth consecutive week, and the number of deaths has also decreased for the second consecutive week.

“These declines appear to be due to countries implementing more stringent public health measures,” he said.

Dr. Janet Diaz, WHO’s Team Leader for Healthcare Readiness, said: “We know that this post-COVID-19 condition is a group of heterogeneous symptoms that occur after an acute illness.

“Therefore, these are symptoms or complications that can potentially occur after one, three, and even six months, and as we learn more, we understand the actual duration of this condition. I’m trying, “he said.

Citing reported symptoms such as neurological and physical illness, Diaz said that an unspecified number of patients were unable to return to work after recovering from an acute illness caused by the new coronavirus. Stated.

“We are clearly concerned about the number of patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which will affect the healthcare system on a pandemic scale alone,” he said. It was.

Comprehensive data on the condition are not yet available, but WHO officials claimed that “these (symptoms) are genuine.”

“Some of the” more common “illnesses were fatigue, fatigue, post-exercise fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and what some patients called” brain fog, “Dias said. Described the “symptom constellation”.

Further research is needed to find out how many COVID-19 patients who do not require intensive care unit (ICU) treatment are still developing the condition.

“So far, we know that (a) patients experiencing post-COVID-19 conditions may have been inpatients who are ICU patients.

“So we know that it happened not only in very ill patients, but also in patients who are not managed in the hospital, they have complications and they have persistent symptoms or Had new or debilitating symptoms and chased their acute illness. “

To promote a better understanding of post-COVID illness and to support patient care and public health interventions, WHO has called on clinicians and patients to report symptom data to the organization’s clinical platform.

Case report reports, available in multiple languages, were designed to report standardized clinical data from individuals after discharge or after recovery from an acute illness.

“What we don’t know is why it’s happening. What is the pathophysiology of this condition? Researchers are really working hard to get answers to these questions.” Said Diaz.

As a related development, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Friday an agreement to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.

The agreement represents a COVAX platform primarily for developing countries and was established by WHO (Coalition for Epidemic Infectious Diseases (CEPI)) and GAVI (Vaccine Alliance).

“This supply agreement will allow UNICEF to raise up to 40 million doses secured under the COVAX facility pre-purchase agreement with Pfizer / BioNTech,” a UN agency said in a statement. I am.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Jab was the first to receive the WHO Emergency Use List (EUL) on December 31, 2020.

“We need a super cold chain storage facility secured by UNICEF with our partners to assist the government in deploying various COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

