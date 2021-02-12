COVID-19 vaccination to open to people with severe health and disabilities





The California Public Health Service has updated the COVID-19 vaccination framework to allow people with severe disabilities and those in high-risk health to be vaccinated next month. From March 15th, healthcare providers will be able to vacant people aged 16-64 years with the following health conditions: cancer, current chronic kidney disease with weakness or immunodeficiency, chronic lung disease stage 4 or higher, Oxygen-dependent Down Syndrome Immunodeficiency (weakened immune system)) From solid organ transplantation to pregnancy Sickle cell disease Heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy (excluding hypertension) Severe obesity (physical index ≥ 40 kg / m2) Type 2 diabetes with hemoglobin A1c levels above 7.5% In addition, as a result of developmental disorders or other severe high-risk disorders, if one or more of the following are true: Individuals with severe life-threatening illness or COVID-19 Obtaining COVID-19, which can cause death from infection, limits an individual’s ability to receive continuous care or services that are essential to their well-being and survival. Provide appropriate and timely COVID care. Approximately 4 to 6 million people are eligible for the COVID-19 infection, which is particularly challenging as a result of personal disability. California has been plagued by a vaccine shortage. Dr. Mark Garry, director of the California Department of Health and Welfare, admitted on Friday that he did not know how long the federal supply of injections would take to meet demand. The state’s decision to make vaccine eligibility highly age-dependent was criticized by those who said it had failed. To protect people under the age of 65 who are at high risk of infection and death from COVID-19. Ghaly said there are already about 13 million people, including healthcare workers, already eligible for vaccination. With the new addition, it’s nearly half of the state’s population of just under 40 million. California still has a long way to go when it comes to vaccination of everyone who wants it. As of Friday afternoon, more than 5.5 million vaccines had been administered in the state, according to the California COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. — The Associated Press contributed to the report.

The California Public Health Service has updated the COVID-19 vaccination framework to allow people with severe disabilities and those in high-risk health to be vaccinated next month. Beginning March 15, healthcare providers will be able to vaccinate people between the ages of 16 and 64 with the following health conditions: Current status of cancer, weakness or immunodeficiency

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or higher

Chronic lung disease, oxygen dependence

Down’s syndrome

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (immunity weakening)

pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Cardiac conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy (excluding hypertension)

Severe obesity (body mass index ≥ 40 kg / m2)

Type 2 diabetes with hemoglobin A1c levels above 7.5% In addition, as a result of developmental disabilities or other severe high-risk disabilities, one or more of the following apply: Individuals can develop serious life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection

Obtaining COVID-19 limits your ability to receive ongoing care and services that are essential to your well-being and survival.

Providing adequate and timely COVID care can be particularly difficult as a result of personal disability. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content on their website in different formats, or you may be able to find more information. Breaking News: California will expand its vaccine eligibility from March 15, 2021 to include individuals aged 16-64 who meet the following severe health conditions:

It is at the provider’s discretion whether the individual gets OK.

This will extend the current eligibility from 13M to 17-19M.@kcranews pic.twitter.com/HpS89BmcRu — Vicki Gonzalez (@VickiGonzaleztv) February 12, 2021 This will cover approximately 4 to 6 million people with the COVID-19 vaccine. California has been plagued by a vaccine shortage. Dr. Mark Garry, director of the California Department of Health and Welfare, admitted on Friday that he did not know how long the federal supply of shots would take to meet demand. The state’s decision to make vaccine eligibility highly age-dependent has been criticized by those who have stated that they cannot protect people under the age of 65 and are at increased risk of infection and death from COVID-19. According to Garry, there are already about 13 million people, including healthcare workers, already eligible for vaccination. The new addition will push the total to nearly half of the state’s population of just under 40 million. California still has a long way to go when it comes to vaccination of everyone who wants a vaccine. As of Friday afternoon, more than 5.5 million shots were administered in the state. According to California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.. — The Associated Press contributed to the report.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos