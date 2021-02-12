Do you have a connection? : Goat and SodaExBulletin

Switch captions Wu Chung via Getty Images / VCG Wu Chung via Getty Images / VCG

At this week’s press conference, the World Health Organization made a surprising statement. Coronavirus can be transmitted in frozen food packages.

“We know that the virus can survive and survive in the conditions found in these cold and frozen environments,” said a World Health Organization team visiting China to investigate the cause of the pandemic. Says Peter Ben Enbarek, a food scientist who led the event. “But we’re not sure if the virus can infect humans.”

Enbarek further said scientists need to further investigate the possibility of this transmission route. Frozen meat, and perhaps frozen wild meat, may have caused an early outbreak of COVID-19 at the South China seafood market in Wuhan last year.

“Huanan was undoubtedly protected from frozen meat and seafood, some of which were probably wildlife,” says disease ecologists. Peter DazakHe was also a member of the WHO team in China. “But there were many other things happening in the market.” For example, there were food stalls selling fresh seafood and wildlife. And Dazak says the outbreak may have originated from an infected vendor or customer. “We put all our options on the table and strive to stay open-minded about them.”

Chinese scientists have linked some domestic outbreaks to frozen meat and seafood packages last year. In particular, the outbreak in Beijing last summer centered on a large wholesale market called the new origin market.

the scientist found Coronavirus lives in the package of frozen cod. They also found signs of the virus in the package, Dazak said, suggesting that the package was contaminated where the frozen food was packed.

“It was a little detective job,” says Dazak.

According to Dazak, people seem to have caught the virus from the surface when it comes to outbreaks in the new hotchi market. “I don’t know if that means the virus was introduced that way, and I don’t know if it happened at the South China Seafood Market. We’re still looking into it.”

These results (and the WHO statement) were a bit surprising, as they go against what scientists have been telling us months ago. COVID-19 is caught mainly in the air, not on the surface. And you don’t have to wipe out the food packaging.

So what do you get?

First of all, microbiologists say this new hotchi market is not your local Trader Joe’s Emmanuel Goldstein At Rutgers New Jersey Medical College. Xinfadi is huge. It’s 12 million square feet — over 200 football fields. Inside, workers receive international shipments of large pallets of frozen meat and seafood and ship them to stores throughout Beijing. The fish are not in individually packaged boxes, as in the frozen food section of the grocery store. Huge frozen slabs have very different surfaces and have very different conditions than small packages of fish sticks. The slab gets colder longer and the virus can survive on or in it longer.

In other words, according to Goldman, the environment in this warehouse is very different from the environment that ordinary consumers encounter. So far, only warehouse workers and dock workers receiving international packages may be infected with these frozen packages.

“In China, there are no reports or suspicions that consumers are infected with this route,” Goldman said.

Second, Goldman says that transmission over this route is extremely rare, even under these very specific conditions, even for industrial-scale transportation.

“In the real world, it’s so rare that it’s important to most people,” he adds. In fact, he says, he’s more likely to win the lottery than to infect frozen food packages. “And it must be one of the lotteries with very few winners, like Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes.”

“It’s very unlikely that you’ll get the virus from food,” he added. “SARS-Cov-2 is a virus that is transmitted by breathing.”

Therefore, the original advice is valid, says Goldman. You don’t need to wipe the box of frozen pizza or wear gloves when you buy a frozen fish stick. If you’re still worried about packaging, “just wash your hands with soap and water,” he says.