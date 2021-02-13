New COVID variant with 5 confirmed mutations in California

A new subspecies of SARS-CoV-2, CAL.20C, has been detected in Southern California amid a surge in local infections and has spread throughout the United States and abroad. Research letter Published yesterday JAMA.

Researchers at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (CSMC) in Los Angeles analyzed COVID-19 strains before and after the surge in cases in Southern California in October 2020. Prior to October, most coronavirus strains were derived from the 20C clade (the virus group was of the same ancestry) and emerged in New York via Europe in the early stages of the pandemic.

CAL.20C, or 20C / S: 452R; / B1429, was first seen in one of 1,247 COVID-19 samples in Los Angeles County in July, but four cases were detected in October. Was not observed again in this area until. CAL.20C was found only in Southern California in October, but by November, 30 cases had been identified in the northern part of the state and mutations were reported in five other states.

By January 22, this subspecies had grown to account for 35% of all coronavirus strains in California and 44% of all samples in the southern states, and was detected in 26 states and other countries. .. CAL.20C is one of several other widely distributed variants, including the one first identified in the United Kingdom (B117), South Africa (B1351) and Brazil (B11248).

Unknown infectivity, severity

Researchers randomly sequenced 185 SARS-CoV-2 samples from samples collected from patients in all CSMC COVID-19 hospitals and clinics between 22 November and 28 December 2020. And analyzed. They also evaluated the transmission of viral outbreaks, the evolutionary development and diversification of samples, and those of the 1,480 world-class genomes.

They identified two strains behind two major COVID-19 clusters. The smaller of them came from the 20G strain (currently the largest clade in North America), which accounts for 22% of the sample. The larger clusters found in 36% of the samples consisted of the new CAL.20C variant. It is derived from the 20C clade and has 5 mutations. ORF1a: I4205V, ORF1b: D1183Y, S: S13I. W152C; and L452R. The latter three mutations may affect the COVID-19 peplomer and facilitate its binding to cells.

The authors observed that collection bias and a relatively small set of local samples could distort the results, adding that the behavior of CAL.20C is still unknown. “In addition, the functional effects of this strain on infectivity and disease severity remain uncertain, as clinical outcomes have not yet been established,” they write. “Nevertheless, the identification of this new strain is important for the forefront and global surveillance of this evolving virus.”

Co-author Dr. Jasmine Plummer said in an email that the medical center has begun testing new variants. “Cedars-Sinai has begun a functional study to evaluate each mutation in the peplomer, using the CAL.20C strain to neutralize antibody assays and cell proliferation, making it more infectious and proliferating than other strains. I’ve confirmed that it’s fast, “she said.

“We are also increasing the population of clinical samples to look at results such as severity.”

Needs global virus monitoring

so editorial Same journal, John Mascola, Maryland; Bernie Graham, MD, PhD; All Anthony Fauci, MD of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, B117 mutant with 8 mutations in coronavirus peplomer, 30 infectious It states that it can be up to 80% higher and 30% higher. More deadly than other strains. The B1351 mutant is also considered to be more infectious than other strains, but there is no evidence that it is more deadly.

However, Mascola et al. Said that new mutants could become resistant to COVID-19 treatments such as monoclonal antibodies. “Strains prevalent in the United States appear to remain sensitive to therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, but recent evolutionary history suggests that the virus may be only a few mutations away from more substantial resistance. It raises concerns that there are, “they wrote.

Mutations can also reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, but previous data show that currently approved coronavirus vaccines can prevent infection by these mutants, but as the mutants evolve. It suggests that an update will be needed.

“It’s unclear if vaccine composition changes are needed to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s wise to prepare,” they write. “Some companies have shown plans to manufacture and test vaccines based on new mutants, and such studies provide important information about the potential for expanding the immune response.”

Mascola et al. Called for a systematic global approach to monitoring, tracking and vaccine distribution of COVID-19. This includes in vitro assessment of susceptibility to monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, vaccine protection against new strains of animals, and field data identifying viral sequences from breakthrough infections. In people who have been vaccinated.

“SARS-CoV-2 has been with the world’s population for some time, demonstrating a clear trend for rapid antigenic variation, and a sustained effort to develop a pan-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is” Morning. Call “is provided. There is a good reason. “