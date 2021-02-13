According to experts, Covid-19 can become a seasonal flu rather than being eradicated.





Experts COVID-19 It continues to circulate around the world, leading to high hospitalizations and deaths in some countries. When the pandemic began, the public initially wanted the vaccine to be able to eradicate the virus by helping to achieve global herd immunity. However, authorities warn that the virus can recur every year, like the flu. Further research into Covid-19 now reveals that the virus may remain in the community forever, but not at current levels of infection and mortality as in the current pandemic. read more “This coronavirus will continue to exist,” said Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. ABC news.. “Eradication of this new coronavirus is basically impossible.” Dr. Brownstein’s prediction is Recent research That is, the SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – is eventually less infectious than the common cold and seasonally in the form of mild symptoms along with other coronavirus pathogens. It may recur. However, according to researchers at Emory University in Georgia and Pennsylvania State University, this depends on Covid-19 becoming endemic. This means that the virus does not consistently cause large outbreaks or serious illnesses within the community. “The timing of the time it takes to reach this type of endemic condition depends on how quickly the disease spreads and how quickly vaccination is deployed,” said Jenny, lead author of the study. Ravin said. New York Times.. “Really, the name of the game is to ensure that everyone is exposed to the vaccine for the first time as soon as possible.” Covid-19 is an unknown pathogen that has severely affected the adult immune system because the body was not accustomed to fighting new viruses. However, as more and more adults are vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine or naturally infected with the virus to help form immunity to the pathogen, human response to the virus can change. .. The study hypothesized that this would shift future infectious disease responses closer to the common cold response. Children, on the other hand, are less affected by the new virus than adults because their bodies are accustomed to attacks by unknown pathogens. Ultimately, researchers predict that the virus may only be of concern to children under the age of five. The study examined six human coronaviruses, four of which spread among humans and caused only mild symptoms. The other two are Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which occurred in 2003 and 2012, respectively, and resulted in high infection and mortality rates, but did not spread widely. did. Dr. Levine and her team hypothesize that Covid-19 is most similar to the cold endemic coronavirus, that is, it does not disappear completely and can recur seasonally. Vaccines can divert new viruses, depending on how quickly the general public is treated and how effective the jab is. If the vaccine prevents people from being infected with the virus, it may mean that the general public has to receive a jab once like a measles vaccine. However, if the jab does not prevent the infection, a booster may be needed each year to prevent the infection. “The vaccines we currently have are unlikely to provide bactericidal immunity,” said Jennifer Gommermann, an immunologist at the University of Toronto. New York Times.. Dr. Levine and her team predicted that the vaccine would not be able to eradicate Covid-19, leaving the virus on Earth as a permanent but non-fatal pathogen.

