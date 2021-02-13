We still need more doses

Good morning, LA February 12th.

As a case and death of a local coronavirus Start to decrease, The focus of many residents is shifting from testing to vaccination.

Reported on the myriad stumbling blocks of vaccination development Unfair distribution To Confusion about the second dose To Insufficient supply.. Now, another problem is occurring. Top-to-bottom communication failure as to who is eligible to take a shot.

My colleague Jackie FortierClose coverage of pandemics and health reports that it is the first group to be vaccinated, even though it is considered a healthcare professional. Parents and caregivers of the disabled Access is not allowed consistently Inoculate.

“The current world culture of vaccination is the Wild West,” said Andy Impalato, executive director of. California Disability Rights..

Confusion is partly caused by a number of health departments In California, most of them make their own decisions about the introduction of vaccines. There are three in LA County alone. Unique to the county, in Pasadena, in Long Beach.

Another factor is inadequate training. Some families Jackie spoke with reported being turned away at the vaccination site by workers who did not believe they were eligible or accused them of bringing in fake documents.

And the confusion is exacerbated by A long, confusing, and sometimes duplicate list of qualified healthcare professionals.

LA County Public Health Service List 38 jobs and employers It certifies a person as a healthcare professional.California Learn about the healthcare sector Twenty-two types of workers are listed as “large, diverse, open, and span both the public and private sectors,” many of which are further categorized into dozens of specific positions.

Also, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t care about titles at all. Definition of healthcare professional A long list of eligible factors follows as “all paid and unpaid persons working in the medical setting who may have direct or indirect exposure to the patient or infectious agent”.

In other words, it would be difficult for anyone to analyze those lists to understand who can and cannot be vaccinated. Without explicit instructions from state and local governments It may take some time for everyone to appear on the same page.

Keep reading to read more about what’s happening in LA today, And ensure your safety.

Other things you need to know today

Weekend reading



Much is happening in the world today, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our daily lives, not to mention keeping up with the news. But if you have time this weekend, here’s what you might have missed:

Diane Edith Watson, 87, was The first African-American woman to be elected to the LAUSD Board, she has been involved in state and local politics for decades. (((LA sentinel)

Community land trust Maybe the future of affordable housing in LA (LAist)

Activists are worried Latina / o migrants who lack the necessary skills, transportation, or experience navigating local bureaucracy face high challenges in accessing vaccines. (((San Fernando San)

Mobile vaccination clinic Deployed for the elderly living in South Los Angeles. (((LA Watts Times)

Got a spare $ 3 million? This desert town may be yours. (((LAist)

This underground fight club Respected among the best in LA. (((LA tacos)

Epiphany Church Lincoln Heights was added to the National Register of Historic Places for its role in the Chicano movement in the 1960s. (((East cider)

New little home community North Hollywood provides shelter for Angelenos, who is homeless. (((LAist)

97-year-old Ruth Zamora, The person who lived in the city of San Fernando for a lifetime was one of the first to be vaccinated in the area. (((San Fernando San)

Before you go … I want to talk friend??

Warner Bros. Lot Central Park (Chaba Sanchez / LAist)

We are starting a new event series! If you enjoy nostalgic TV shows like many of us, join us to chat about them at the TV Pilot Club.

At the first gathering hosted by LAist Arts and Entertainment Reporter Mike LawDiscuss and unpack the premiere episode of friend — What is holding up, what is really, Really It’s not.Please join us “The OneWhereItBegind” from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm PST on February 18th. For interactive conversations.

Help us cover your community

Have you always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Are there any issues you would like us to cover? Please ask me anything.

Any tips on news to dig deeper? Please tell us.

The news cycle moves fast. Some stories do not pan out. Others will be added.Review and review this first draft of the day LAist.com For the latest information such as these stories.follow me twitter, Facebook And Instagram.

Don’t miss the story of LAist. Sign up for our daily newsletter..