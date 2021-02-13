Limited infection of COVID-19 from open schools was affected, but teachers were affected: Swedish Study-ScienceDaily





Despite considerable uncertainty about the effectiveness of containing SARS-CoV-2, most countries introduced school closures in the spring of 2020. In Sweden, high school went online, but middle school remained open. Comparing parents and children in the final years of middle school and first grade in high school, we find that leaving the former open has a limited effect on the overall transmission of the virus. However, the infection rate doubled among middle school teachers compared to high school teachers. The prevalence of secondary teacher partners was 30 percent higher than that of secondary teacher partners.

On March 18, 2020, Swedish high schools moved to online education, but middle schools remained open. This makes it easier to compare infections and illnesses between groups that are otherwise comparable. In this study, all SARS-CoV-2 PCR-confirmed cases and all COVID-19 medical enrollment cases up to summer vacation were linked to junior and senior high school family and teacher enrollment data. .. It is important to compare parents and children of similar age, as student age is likely to correlate with symptom severity, student infectivity, and different types of risk behavior. The study found that the risk of infection was 17 percent higher among parents whose youngest children studied in the final year of junior high school rather than in the first year of high school. If junior high school goes online, the estimate is equivalent to 500 fewer cases detected in a total of 450,000 junior high school parents (4.5% of the population). This can be compared to 53,000 PCR-confirmed cases in the total population by mid-June summer vacation. A comparison of middle school and high school teachers shows that leaving schools open doubles the risk of both infection and medical treatment as confirmed by PCR with COVID-19. Of the 124 occupations, high school teachers had a median risk of infection, while middle school was the seventh most affected. This comparison excludes healthcare professionals who have significantly different access to PCR tests. By the end of June, 79 of 39,500 junior high school teachers had been hospitalized for COVID-19 and one of them had died. According to a survey, this number dropped to 46 when junior high school was closed. It is well known that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted at home. The study found that the risk of a positive PCR test was 30% higher for secondary teacher partners than for secondary teacher partners. Estimates for more serious cases of COVID-19 are somewhat lower than those for PCR tests, but as with parents, these estimates are inaccurate. Closing schools is a costly measure with potentially long-term adverse effects for students. Parental results are consistent with a theoretical model that predicts the limited effects of school closure on common infections with SARS-CoV-2. International comparisons best describe the precautionary measures taken in Swedish schools as mild. Therefore, rigorous measures within open schools cannot explain the relatively small impact on overall infection rates. Teacher results suggest that further precautions can be considered. This study did not analyze the impact of school closures on viral infections among students. However, keep in mind that there are few cases of serious illness among adolescents. In particular, until midsummer 2020, Sweden had no deaths from COVID-19 at the age of 2-19.

Story source: material Provided by Uppsala University.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

