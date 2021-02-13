10 New Coronavirus Deaths in New Hampshire: 48 Hours Update





Concord, New Hampshire — As New Hampshire approaches the first anniversary of its first infection, more than 70,000 granite citizens have been infected with the coronavirus.

In the last 48 hours, an additional 858 people, including 107 children, have been infected with the virus. Most of the new cases are male, and nearly two-thirds were found by the polymerase chain reaction test. New infections have been found in specimens collected over the last three days. Tuesday to 11th, Wednesday to 449 and Thursday to 398. Cumulatively, 70,072 people have been infected with the virus, and there are currently 3,216 cases, with 65,730 or 94% recovering.

Most of the new cases — 193 live in Hillsborough County, 179 live in Rockingham County, 69 live in Nashua, and 66 live in Merrimack County.

“Community-based infections continue to occur in the state and have been confirmed in all counties,” said the Joint State Information Center. “Most cases of those who have complete risk information are in close contact with those with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.” In the last two days, another 10 New Hampshire residents have died due to or in connection with COVID-19. Recent deaths include men in Cheshire County, two women in Kuth County, two women and two men in Hillsborough County, two women in Rockingham County, and a man in Sullivan County. Six of the dead lived in long-term care facilities, seven were over 80 years old, two were 70-79 years old, and one was 60-69 years old.

About 615,000 people are tested by PCR, compared to 1.51 million people in the state. About 45.6 percent of the population has been tested in several tests in New Hampshire. State health officials said approximately 113,000 COVID-19 vaccines were delivered in Phase 1a and more than 62,000 were allocated in Phase 1b. According to the state, there were about 137,000 first doses and more than 56,000 second doses.

New college cases have grown exponentially over the past few days to 181 active cases. Most cases (145) were UNH in Dartmouth, 16 at Plymouth State University, 14 at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, 2 at Keene State University, 1 at Rivie University in Nashua, and St. Anselm College in Goffstown. did. Manchester Community College and Dartmouth College in Hanover. There are 144 active cases in schools from kindergarten to high school. New infections related to the patch community include 6 at Londonderry High School, 5 at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, 2 at Clark Wilkins School in Amherst, 1 at North Hampton School, and 1 at Milbrook Elementary School. included. Concorde. Read again: Stop the spread of COVID-19 The COVID-19 virus is spread by respiratory droplets, usually coughing and sneezing, and exposure to sick or potentially symptomatic individuals. Health officials emphasize that residents must follow the following recommendations: Avoid traveling domestically and internationally, especially on public transport such as buses, trains and planes.

Practice social distance. Stay at least 6 feet away from others, including keeping a distance while in the waiting area or line.

If you can’t practice a 6-foot social distance, wear a face cover.

People who are told to self-quarantine and stay at home because they have been identified or exposed to a suspected case of COVID-19 do not need to go to public places.

If you are over 60 years old, or if you are in chronic and underlying health, you should stay home without going out.

Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Employers should work from home whenever possible.

There is increasing evidence that the virus can survive on the surface for hours or even days. Frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, grocery carts, and grocery basket handles should be cleaned. Take the same precautions as if you were ill. Stay home and avoid public places.

Please wear a face cover.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands frequently.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Detailed information from The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services for Coronavirus can be found on the Department’s website... Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 vaccines for schools, employers, employees, and businesses (FAQ) (Can your employer force you to vaccinate? It depends on the situation). Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Vaccines for Healthcare Providers and Public Health Partners (FAQ) Do you have any news tips? Please send to [email protected] the video above Tony Schinella’s YouTube.com channel Or Rumble.com channel..

