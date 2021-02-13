Buchanan, Chickasaw and Washington counties out of five counties that will lose vaccine quotas next week





Update: Washington, Chickasaw, Hancock, and Poweshiek counties are the other four counties that will lose vaccine quotas next week, according to a Twitter post by Senator Iowa Lismatis. ______________________________________________________________________________ Buchanan County, Iowa (KWWL)-Buchanan County Health Authority confirms they are in KWWL Among the five counties Next week, we will cancel the vaccine allocation. The Iowa Public Health Service says it’s because the county doesn’t meet 80% of its usage standards, but Amber Hunt, a member of the Buchanan County Health Commission, says it’s not true. According to Hunt, Governor Reynolds informed them Thursday morning before the county’s scheduled Thursday and Friday vaccine clinics that he would not be vaccinated next week. Hunt tells KWWL that the county has reached the 80% threshold after these clinics on Thursday and Friday. She added that the Iowa Public Health Service knew about these planned clinics when it notified the county of the 80% rule on February 4, according to Hunt.With staff who need to be vaccinated later in the week to spend the weekend to recover from the side effects of vaccination To secure enough staff to keep the school open. According to Hunt, the governor’s office seems to be calculating a threshold of 80% on Thursday morning, not considering vaccine clinics to be held later in the week. All healthcare providers who receive the COVID-19 vaccine should take all doses given. Vaccination registration information system, It tracks and monitors the administration of COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours of administration of the dose. On a Friday morning follow-up phone call, the Governor’s Office told the Department of Health to “reconsider” canceling these doses if the county reached the 80% threshold by the end of Friday. I did. According to Hunt, the governor’s office will check IRIS within 24 hours to see progress. According to Hunt, the county does not know if or when it will learn if the state has overturned the dose decision it will receive next week, even though it currently meets the 80% threshold. She adds that this makes it impossible to plan their vaccine clinic without knowing the dose they will receive. She says the county was set to receive 400 doses next week. State officials did not identify the five counties, saying that doing so would not support the intended outcome of the process, “necessary to strengthen management processes and get back on track to receive new assignments to Iowa. To give time. ” IDPH says the first dose assigned to these counties will be sent to other vaccine providers next week. KWWL is working to identify the five counties involved.

