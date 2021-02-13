Health
Minnesota hospitals start outreach to improve COVID-19 vaccine equity
Some Minnesota health care systems have begun COVID-19 vaccination outreach programs to communities that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.
The efforts come as there is growing awareness that racial and ethnic minorities are being vaccinated at lower rates, based on reports from states that do collect that information.
“The populations of people that are getting access to the vaccines are not right now the populations who need it the most,” said Nneka Sederstrom, chief health equity officer at Hennepin Healthcare.
Last week, Sederstrom approached Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in north Minneapolis about hosting Hennepin’s first COVID-19 community outreach clinic. The church immediately agreed and spread the word among its parishioners and local community partners, including a nearby low-income housing project.
By Thursday, all 125 slots were filled.
Michael Ricks, 65, who has been unable to get the shot from his regular health clinic, couldn’t get an appointment at first, but one opened up at the last minute.
“I feel like I’m on the way now to do the right thing,” he said shortly after getting jabbed with the needle. “It is about letting other people know that it is OK to take it by being an example.”
Like other African Americans, he’s seen friends and family fall seriously ill due to COVID-19, including some who have died.
As a deacon at a church in St. Paul that is doing some events, such as funerals, he felt it was important to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“A lot of people think that it might not be real,” he said. “It’s real.”
Last weekend, M Health Fairview started its COVID-19 vaccination outreach, building on a 15-year-old initiative to partner with community organizations to give free, no-barrier immunizations.
The program reaches many thousands. In 2020, 6,700 people, most of whom identify as people of color, received the flu vaccine. Without the clinics, many would have needed to pay cash to get the vaccine as about 47% were uninsured.
“People want to get protected and want to protect their loved ones,” said Ingrid Johansen, M Health Fairview manager of clinical care and outreach. “They are having a really hard time accessing the vaccine, particularly the communities that we serve where there may be language barriers or distrust with the medical community.”
Working with St. Mary’s Clinics of St. Paul, 200 people age 75 and over — most of them Spanish speakers — received COVID-19 vaccines last weekend.
Next up will be eight events starting next week arranged with the help of the StairStep Foundation and several African American churches. Johansen is hearing a lot of interest.
“We have multiple requests a day to do this,” she said.
Health systems are also making efforts to reach out to their elderly patients to arrange COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including for those who are at higher risk.
COVID-19 hospitalization rates for racial and ethnic minorities are four times higher.
For white Minnesotans, the hospitalization rate is 251 per 100,000 residents, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
For American Indians, the rate is 1,040. For Black residents, it is 1,106. For Latinos, the rate is higher: 1,231. All of the data are adjusted to account for differences in the age profiles of each population.
At HealthPartners, the organization has focused on patients at clinics in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington that serve the affected groups.
Dr. Eduardo Medina, a family physician at the Minneapolis clinic, said the historic inequities in the health care system have not retreated in the age of COVID-19.
“What we should be doing is going to the patient,” he said. “We have to have this equity lens in order to successfully treat the pandemic. Good COVID policy is equitable COVID policy.”
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said earlier this week that the state will be setting equity performance goals for health care systems and pharmacies. They will also be asked to draw up plans for community outreach.
“We are doing a lot of work on this front,” she said Thursday. “We acknowledge that much more needs to be done to respond to the realities of health inequities across the nation and especially here in our own home state.”
State health officials said they are working on using existing information systems to produce data to measure statewide equity performance.
Allina Health said it will begin an initiative soon.
“In the next weeks we will open vaccine clinics in neighborhoods most accessible to underserved communities including our East Lake Street (Minneapolis) clinic, West St. Paul clinic, Bandana Square (St. Paul) clinic and Faribault clinic,” the company said in a written statement.
Hennepin Health also plans more outreach using lessons it learned at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
Pastor Elijah McDavid III, who was named senior pastor last September, said the vaccination clinic on Thursday was the first time he met some of his 400 parishioners in person. The church has been doing most services online.
“We have had many COVID deaths within our congregation,” he said. “We welcomed this opportunity.
For Phillip Larkins the event ended a several-week wait to get the COVID-19 shot. He had signed up for the state’s lottery, along with more than 200,000 seniors.
“It was a mess,” said Larkins. “When you don’t make it they put your name back in again and you keep going and going.”
“This was a better option for me. They did it right in the community.”
Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192
rn//Load jQuery library using plain JavaScriptrn(function(){rn var newscript = document.createElement(‘script’);rn newscript.type=”text/javascript”;rn newscript.async = true;rn newscript.src=”https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.0.min.js”;rn (document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0]||document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0]).appendChild(newscript);rnvar newscript2 = document.createElement(‘script’);rn newscript2.type=”text/javascript”;rn newscript2.async = true;rn newscript2.src=”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/js-cookie/2.1.3/js.cookie.min.js”;rn (document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0]||document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0]).appendChild(newscript2);rn})();rn/********TEST CODE for METER SNOW PLOW ANALYTiCS*******************/rnvar meter = {};rn$(document).ready(function(){rn // console.log(“this loads well”);rn $(‘.js-optimizely-click-goal’).click(function(){rn // console.log(this);rn meter[‘type’] = $(“input[name=”offer”]”).val();rn if(meter[‘type’] = 131){meter[‘type’] = “Premium Digital Access”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 130){meter[‘type’] = “Sunday Print + Digital”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 129){meter[‘type’] = “7-Day Print + Digital”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 128){meter[‘type’] = “Sunday Print”;}rn meter[‘date’] = new Date().toLocaleString();rn // console.log(meter[‘type’]);rn // console.log(meter[‘date’]);rn var json_meter_cookie = JSON.stringify(meter);rn Cookies.set(‘meter_sign_up’, json_meter_cookie); rn rn });rn});rn/************************************************************************/rn // FACEBOOK TRACKING PIXEL #1rn !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)rn {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?rn n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};rn if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;rn n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;rn t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];rn s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,rn ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);rn fbq(‘init’, ‘590074241155998’); rn fbq(‘track’, ‘ViewContent’);rn rnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit-signup-optimizely/start”},{“id”:”limit-signup”,”count”:12,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“template”:”{% extends “grid” %}rnrn{% block heading_text %}Youu2019ve read your 10 free articles for this 30 day period. Sign up now for local coverage you wonu2019t find anywhere else, special sections and your favorite columnists. StarTribune puts Minnesota and the world right at your fingertips. {% endblock %}rnrn{% block last %}rn{{ parent() }}rn{# limit Krux pixel from https://www.squishlist.com/strib/customshop/328/ #}rnrnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit-signup/start”},{“id”:”meter-desktop-331″,”count”:10,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:false,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/meter-desktop-331/start”},{“id”:”PDA991499opt”,”count”:9,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/PDA991499opt/start”},{“id”:”limit”,”count”:8,”action”:”inject”,”mute”:false,”action_config”:{“template”:”
rnrnrnrn
rn”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit/start”},{“id”:”nag”,”count”:7,”action”:”lightbox”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“height”:null,”width”:”630px”,”redirect_on_close”:null,”template”:”{% extends “shell” %}rnrn{% block substyles %}rn
rn{% endblock %}rnrn{% block page %}rn{#rnrn{{ limit – count – 1 }}rnrn{{ form.flow_form_open({nextAction: ‘firstSlide’}, null, null, ‘_top’) }}rn {{ form.btn(‘Save Now’) }}rn{{ form.flow_form_close() }}rnrn
rn {{ form.login }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn
rnrnrnu2022 rnrnrnrn#}rn
You have {{ limit – count – 1 }} articles left
rn
rn rn u00a0u00a0u2022u00a0u00a0rn rn
rn
rn
rn {{ form.login }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn
rn rn
Over 70% off!
rn
rn
rn
99u00a2 for first 4 weeks
rn {{ form.flow_form_open({nextAction: ‘firstSlide’}, null, null, ‘_top’) }}rn {{ form.button(‘Save Now’, ‘btn nag-btn’) }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn
rn
rn{% endblock %}rnrn{% block last %}rn{{ parent() }}rnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/nag/start”},{“id”:”x”,”count”:4,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/x/start”},{“id”:”multi-start”,”count”:3,”action”:”fly_in”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“location”:”bottom_left”,”slide_direction”:”bottom”,”group_id”:null,”display_delay”:”0″,”collapse_delay”:”10″,”template”:”
rn
“},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/multi-start/start”}]};
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022