Smith County reports 264 COVID-19 total deaths | COVID-19

As of Friday, Smith County has recorded one COVID-19-related death since Wednesday, bringing the county-wide death toll to 264.
Data in the Northeast Texas Public Health District as of Friday show 18,365 possible confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,696 confirmed cases and 7,669 possibilities in the county.
Of the 264 deaths, 185 have been identified as being associated with COVID-19 and 79 may die, according to NET Health.
The number of confirmed recovery is 7,107 and the estimated recovery is 5,333. NET Health reports that there are 3,404 active cases identified in Smith County and 2,257 potentially active cases.
As of Friday, a total of 163 patients in East Texas were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler Hospital.
According to NET Health data, a Smith County prison inmate has been actively diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Friday.
As of Friday, three detainees have been tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Prison Standards Board. As of Friday, one prisoner had died of COVID-19.
There are 10,449 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases in Gregg County, including 5,784 confirmed and 4,665 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 4,233, with 2,874 possible recovery.
The county has 183 deaths, which is labeled with 100 confirmed deaths and 83 possible deaths.
According to NET Health, Henderson County has 5,355 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 3,608 confirmed and 1,747 possible diagnoses.
The death toll is 94. According to NET Health, 18 of all causes of death cite COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery rate is 2,361, with a potential recovery rate of 1,176 in the county.
According to NET Health, Van Zandt County has 3,829 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases, including 2,394 definitive diagnoses and 1,435 putative diagnoses.
The confirmed recovery was 1,479, with 971 likely recovering in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Van Zandt County is 66, of which 14 are attributed to COVID-19.
Anderson County has 3,110 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 1,873 confirmed and 1,237 possible diagnoses.
The health district reported that the confirmed recovery rate was 1,499 and the estimated recovery rate was 802.
The death toll of COVID-19 in Anderson County is 72. Fifteen of all deaths are listed and may be due to a virus.
Anderson County figures do not reflect prisoners in Tennessee Colony prisons.
According to NET Health, Wood County has 3,141 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 1,815 confirmed and 1,326 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the recovery rate confirmed in Wood County is 1,162, with 879 potential recoveries.
The county has killed 78 people. Of all deaths, 17 are listed as estimated deaths.
According to NET Health, there are 739 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases in Rains County, of which 374 are confirmed and 365 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 264 and there are 257 possible recovery.
The death toll of COVID-19 in Rains County is 10. Of all deaths, three are considered likely.