Vermont will begin the next phase of vaccine deployment on Tuesday





At the Montpelier-Friday COVID-19 briefing, state officials said Vermont began the third phase of vaccine deployment on Tuesday. Sign up Vermonters 70+ For a promise. Registration will begin at 8:15 am on Tuesday morning. Vermont Health Department website.. If you already have an account because you have been tested for COVID-19 on the Health Department site, you can make a reservation using the same account. The Ministry of Health encourages family and friends to assist their loved ones with online systems as needed. State officials said a group of 70-75 years old represents the smallest population pool in this deployment. “We should be able to register and schedule this age group relatively quickly and eventually get vaccinated,” said Mike Smith of Human Services Secretary. “We plan to announce another band to open in the coming weeks.” Governor Phil Scott believes that state progress shows that the age-zone approach is more effective and flexible than other state approaches that open registrations to larger groups. “They would have to be forced, so to speak, by either moving them up, rescheduling them, or taking others to the forefront,” Governor Scott said. “I think we’re doing this right, and I think it’s more seamless than any other state that has opened it up to this broad category.” Meanwhile, Vermont appears to be facing the threat of the new COVID-19. On Thursday, it was revealed that a Colorado company had detected a viral mutation in Burlington’s wastewater system, which is consistent with a British viral variant. This was a powerful indicator that highly contagious variants had reached Green Mountain, and was not a surprise to Dr. Mark Levine, director of health at Vermont. “Learning this news doesn’t mean we have to change everything we do, we have to do better,” Dr. Levine said. On Friday, the CDC released new guidance for fully vaccinated people exposed to someone at COVID-19. If you receive both doses, you do not need to quarantine as long as the exposure occurs at least 2 weeks after the last dose and within 3 months thereafter. “This is really great news and shows that vaccination not only protects you from 90 days of infection, but it also cannot spread the virus,” Dr. Levine said. Dr. Levine said the state’s travel-related quarantine protocols have not changed for fully vaccinated people. He said there was a discussion about it, and we could learn more next week.

